Cologne Central Station closed to long-distance and regional trains on Saturday
Cologne Central Station closed to long-distance and regional trains on Saturday

Cologne Central Station closed to long-distance and regional trains on Saturday

An ICE in Cologne Central Station.Photo: Thomas Banneyer/dpa

news-content”>

Around 1,300 trains pass through Cologne Central Station every day. A new interlocking should make it fit for the future. The extensive construction work will affect rail traffic on Saturday.

Train passengers in the Cologne area must expect disruptions and delays on Saturday: Cologne Central Station will be closed to almost all train traffic between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The reason is construction work.

There will be “major impairments” for passengers, Deutsche Bahn said. Long-distance trains are diverted and mostly stop in Cologne Messe/Deutz as an alternative. There are also diversions in regional traffic, but there are also stops or trips that are cancelled. Only the S-Bahn will run as usual.


Travelers could get information on the Internet and from notices on the platforms, said a railway spokesman. In addition, additional staff are on the move in the main station to provide information.

At the Cologne hub, Deutsche Bahn is building a new electronic interlocking at great expense, which is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2025. This is intended to make the main station fit for the increasing train traffic. According to Bahn, more than 1,300 trains are currently passing through the station every day. On Saturday, among other things, new signal masts would be installed, cables laid and civil engineering work carried out. (dpa)

