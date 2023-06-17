Home » Cologne Central Station released again after being blocked – Rhineland – News
Cologne Central Station released again after being blocked – Rhineland – News

Cologne Central Station released again after being blocked – Rhineland – News

Considerable impact on rail customers

It was very difficult for thousands of commuters, tourists and long-distance travelers to get to Cologne city center or to catch a long-distance train. The reason: In the main station, platforms 1 to 9 were closed. Up to a thousand regional and long-distance trains travel to the main station via these tracks every day. But that was not possible on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Long-distance trains from Northern Germany and Berlin ended and started in Düsseldorf and Wuppertal. Long-distance trains via the Rhine route to and from Koblenz were diverted. They didn’t stop in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Hbf and at Cologne Central Station. Alternatively, the trains stopped at Messe/Deutz station. This also applied to long-distance trains to and from Düsseldorf. All Intercity trains stopped in Bonn-Beuel as an alternative.

The trains to and from Brussels stopped in Köln-Ehrenfeld and Deutz.

Regional trains were diverted

Regional trains were diverted, but many connections around Cologne were canceled. STrains and the regional train line 25 from Cologne to Lüdenscheid ran as usual on Saturday in the main station. They were not affected by the construction work.

New signal box cause of the closure

The background was the construction of a new signal box at Cologne Central Station. To do this, work had to be done on points, signals and overhead lines in the main station. Passengers should check the website “zuginfo.nrwInform, advised the German Bahn.

