Cologne students are demanding collective agreements for university jobs – Rheinland – Nachrichten

In Cologne, students demonstrated on Wednesday afternoon for better working conditions and higher wages for so-called auxiliary jobs at universities. Students often finance their studies through such jobs at the Cologne university or the sports university in Cologne. At the same time, they gain insights into research or work at a chair.

Students like Svenja Wilden fear abuse of power.

At their rally, they want to demand, among other things, a collective agreement, because they are the only employment group at the universities that have been exempted from the collective agreement of the federal states.

Criticism and help jobs

The students criticize that they are economically dependent on a chair because they are also graded by the professors who are employed. Therefore, the students see themselves again and again as victims of abuse of power. In addition, the terms of such auxiliary jobs are often very short and there is therefore no planning security.

“There are professors who simply cannot differentiate between grades and employment.” Svenja Wilden, research assistant

The students also want to demonstrate for higher wages. They have submitted a corresponding application to the university senate, which is to be discussed on Wednesday.

Local time Cologne reports on the subject.

