Cologne: Unknown people throw a large stone at the police car – Rhineland – news

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, unknown persons damaged a police car with a stone about 30 by 50 centimeters in size. Officers from the Cologne police had previously moved to Cologne-Mülheim at around 1 a.m. as part of a “peace disturbance”. They parked the emergency vehicle on Sachsenbergstraße under the Zoobrücke.

When they returned to the car, they discovered the broken windshield. Shortly thereafter, a witness came forward and claimed that she could give the first indications of a possible perpetrator. However, before the officials could record their personal details, they left the scene.

The police are now asking the witness to contact the investigators on 0221 229-0 or by email to poststelle.koeln@polizei.nrw.de. All other information about the crime will also be accepted here.

