On the occasion of World Water Day that was commemorated this week, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, presented a balance on the situation of the precious liquid in Colombia during the United Nations Water Conference 2023 in New York.

According to the Ministry, Colombia is a country rich in natural resources and biodiversityprivileged in terms of water reserves.

In addition, it is the country with 50% of the páramos in the world, major water factories.

However, it is estimated that in the last 30 years the Colombian glacier mass has reduced by 56%.

Some of the factors that most affect water in our country are the greater pressure of the resource in hydrographic areas with less supply, interruption of the water cyclethe decrease in water quality and inefficient use and weak administration of the resource.

In this context, Minambiente explained that it is necessary to work together in a comprehensive management that allows the conservation of strategic ecosystems.

From the climatic point of view, the Ministry is advancing in the consolidation of the information related to supply, quality and demand for water.

Panorama

According to WWF projections, by 2050 it is likely that 5.7 billion people in the world will live in water-scarce areas and the number of people in flood risk increases to about 1.6 billion.

According to the United Nations, billions of people still do not have access to it. It is estimated that more than 800 thousand people die every year from diseases directly attributed to water unfit for consumption, inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene practices.

300 million people, that is to say about a quarter of the world‘s population, live in countries with water scarcityaccording to WWF data.

