Home News Colombia achieved its second victory in the Billie Jean King Cup of Tennis
News

Colombia achieved its second victory in the Billie Jean King Cup of Tennis

by admin
Colombia achieved its second victory in the Billie Jean King Cup of Tennis

The Colombian women’s tennis team emerged victorious in the series that faced Peru and added its second victory in the Americas Group I de la Billie Jean King Cup del 2023.

On the corporation tracks Recreational Tennis Golf Club, In Cúcuta, Colombia, the women’s national tennis team reached its second victory in the Nations Cup and continues its course towards the ‘playoffs’ of the international competition.

With a result of two points out of one, the Colombian representative defeated the Peruvian team. Emiliana Arango, in singles before Anastasia Iamachkine, y Yuliana Lizarazo con Maria Paulina Perez, in double front Ccuno and Perez, They were the ones who added the points for Colombia. Meanwhile, Maria Fernanda Herazo he lost his point with Luciana Perez.

Thus, Team Colombia arrives with two victories in its records to the series that measures it with Guatemala, this Thursday April 13.

See also  Four epidemics in half a year, people in Harbin’s soft closure city are miserable | Epidemic in Northeast China | Time and Space Accompaniment | Yellow Code

You may also like

Economy: Municipal companies warn that the traffic light...

TOGOCOM: The leader in mobile telephony announces new...

that’s how they killed two brothers

Fans demand “realignment”, but will fully support SV...

A Burkinabè ministerial delegation at Faure Gnassingbé –...

Job vacancies for victims of violence in Cali

7C Solarparken starts a capital increase

The internationalization of the US dollar and RMB...

Rising prices impacted the tourism sector

Mobilum Technologies Announces Convertible Debenture Private Placement

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy