The Colombian women’s tennis team emerged victorious in the series that faced Peru and added its second victory in the Americas Group I de la Billie Jean King Cup del 2023.

On the corporation tracks Recreational Tennis Golf Club, In Cúcuta, Colombia, the women’s national tennis team reached its second victory in the Nations Cup and continues its course towards the ‘playoffs’ of the international competition.

With a result of two points out of one, the Colombian representative defeated the Peruvian team. Emiliana Arango, in singles before Anastasia Iamachkine, y Yuliana Lizarazo con Maria Paulina Perez, in double front Ccuno and Perez, They were the ones who added the points for Colombia. Meanwhile, Maria Fernanda Herazo he lost his point with Luciana Perez.

Thus, Team Colombia arrives with two victories in its records to the series that measures it with Guatemala, this Thursday April 13.