Colombia agrees to 6-month ceasefire with last armed rebel group ELN

[아바나(쿠바)=AP/뉴시스] Colombian rebel Jose Otti Patinho, left, who served as the government representative, former commander of the rebel Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) Nicolas Rodríguez Bautista, and current commander Pablo Beltran, at Havana Airport on the 2nd (local time) through Cuban mediation. We meet and share the joy of reunion.

[아바나=신화/뉴시스]Correspondent Lee Jae-joon = The Colombian government agreed on the 9th (local time) to a six-month ceasefire with the last remaining armed rebels, the National Liberation Army (ELN).

After the third round of peace negotiations held in Havana, the Cuban capital, the Colombian government and the ELN declared a six-year armistice.

The Colombian government and the ELN agreed to engage in the social peace-building process and to establish a bilateral, national temporary ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire ceremony was attended by Colombian President Gustavo Pedro, ELN Commander Antonio García and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

“In May 2025, the decades-long war between the government and the ELN will end permanently,” Petro said, emphasizing that civil war and violence have hampered Colombia’s construction as a state.

Commander Garcia said that it is important to have a national consensus on the task of transforming the country, and that this peace process will contribute to the dignity of the Colombian people.

The fourth round of peace negotiations between the Colombian government and the ELN will be held in Venezuela from August 14th to September 4th.

Cuban President Dias Canel called on the Colombian people not to stop and strive for peace, emphasizing that Central and South American countries deserve to live peacefully according to social justice and development without outside interference or coercion.

The first round of peace negotiations between the ELN and the Colombian government was held in Venezuela in November 2022, and the second round was held in Mexico in February 2023.

