Colombia already knows rivals in the U-20 World Cup that will be played in Argentina

Argentina will be the host nation of this tournament in 2023, after Indonesia has been withdrawn for its controversial comments about the state of Israel and its participation in the international competition, which was raffled this Friday in Switzerland, where Colombia and the other 23 teams already know their rivals in the Sub 20 world.

In this sense, FIFA showed through its streaming platform the locations of the teams in the group stage, which will have 24 teams, of which the first two and the four best third parties will qualify, in order to know the round of 16 of the Under-20 World Cup.

Colombia will be present in this edition and already knows who their rivals will be in the group stage, after qualifying as third in the table, in the tournament South American Sub-20 that was played in national territory, leaving good feelings for this competition in the gaucho country.

How were the groups of the U-20 World Cup distributed?

Group A

– Argentina

– Uzbekistan

– Nigeria

– New Zealand

Group B

– USA

– Ecuador

– Fiji

– Slovakia

Group C

– Senegal

– Japan

– Israel

– Colombia

Group D

– Italia

– Brazil

– Nigeria

– Dominican

Group E

– Uruguay

– Irak

– Tunisia

– England

Group F

– France

– South Korea

– Gambia

– Honduras

News in development…