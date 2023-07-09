Colombia and Brazil want to protect the rainforest more effectively – DW – July 9th, 2023

“My government has committed to ending illegal logging by 2030,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the Colombian city of Leticia. Other Amazon countries should also adopt this voluntary commitment. “Protecting the Amazon is both a privilege and a responsibility,” said Lula da Silva. He and his Colombian colleague Gustavo Petro called on rich countries to provide financial support to South American countries to protect the rainforest. The Amazon region is considered a crucial region in combating global climate change.

“We must join forces so that our voice is heard in international discussions at conferences on climate, biodiversity and desertification, and in debates on sustainable development,” said the Brazilian President. He therefore called on the eight countries represented in Leticia – Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela, represented by their environment ministers – to “decide how we enable our people to lead a dignified life and our forests and our biodiversity can be preserved”.

Critical rate reached soon

“In order to preserve the Amazon region, we must (…) save 80 percent of its forests and must not go beyond 20 percent deforestation,” said Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad. “Unfortunately, we’re already at 17 percent deforestation,” she added. “If we reach the point of no return, it will have devastating consequences for global climate change,” Muhamad warned.

A deforested area of ​​rainforest near Uruara in BrazilImage: Ueslei Marcelino/REUTERS

A summit meeting of the Amazon countries is planned for July in Belem, Brazil. The aim is to agree on a coordinated approach between these states in order to preserve the largest rainforest on earth and to promote sustainable development. Nature in the Amazon is threatened by illegal loggers and gold miners, animal smugglers and drug dealers, among others.

Rainforests are considered the “lungs of the earth”: They absorb carbon dioxide and produce vital oxygen. Protecting them is crucial in the fight against climate change. The Amazon rainforest stretches across nine countries, mostly in Brazil. It is one of the few remaining large primeval forests in the world and is home to more plant and animal species than any other place on earth.

Deforestation is decreasing again

After five years of rising numbers of deforestation, the destruction of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil has decreased again for the first time. In the first six months of the year, the illegally deforested area fell by around 33 percent compared to the same period last year, as the news portal G1 reported on Thursday, citing data from the National Space Agency (Inpe).

Brazil: Lula’s ambitious goals for the rainforest

The left-wing Lula took office in January with a promise to end the rampant destruction of the environment under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. Under Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon rainforest increased by 75 percent from 2019 to 2022 compared to the previous decade. He had systematically weakened laws and controls to protect the Amazon and deprived the authorities of funding and staff. Lula presented a comprehensive protection plan for the Amazon in June. Among other things, it provides for the designation of three million hectares of new protected areas by 2027.

More clearing in the Cerrado

In contrast to the Amazon, however, deforestation increased by 21 percent in the Cerrado, a savannah landscape characterized by low trees and shrubs, according to Inpe based on satellite images. With an area of ​​almost two million square kilometers, the area bordering the Amazon rainforest to the south is about the size of Mexico. It is the largest water reservoir in Brazil and a unique habitat for rare animals and plants.

Soybean or sugar cane plantations are usually planted on the collected areas. “We need the same rigorous action by the government in the Amazon region in the Cerrado,” said the head of the Cerrados research institute, Yuri Salmona. Otherwise the whole Cerrado is in danger.

