The strategy between Colombia and Ecuador seeks to combat drug trafficking and criminal groups in the common border areathis according to the Ecuadorian Ministry of Defense.

This is one of the main decisions that emerged after the virtual meeting held between the defense ministers of the two countries, the Ecuadorian Luis Luna and the Colombian Iván Velásquez, organized to follow up on the Border Protection Plan, agreed by both parties at the end of the last December.

Both ministers have agreed to instruct their commanders to prepare by the end of January “the Military Plan for the coordinated employment of the Armed Forces on the Ecuador-Colombia binational border.”

Said plan will be directed “particularly against drug trafficking, with the purpose of dismantling their criminal structures and affecting their sources of financing,” the Ecuadorian Ministry specified in a bulletin about the ministerial meeting.

One of the objectives of said meeting was to consolidate the coordinated work between the Armed Forces of both countries to “stop the actions of irregular armed groups and gangs associated with drug trafficking along the border.”

COORDINATED OPERATIONS

In addition, they analyzed “innovative mechanisms to deal with violence and lay the foundations for increasingly effective military cooperation, with coordinated operations, technological support, intelligence strengthening, and the exchange of information.”

The end is to recover “peace and security in the border areas”where irregular armed groups operate and which, according to the authorities, is the scene of strong drug trafficking activity, the source added.

In addition, it indicated that the parties decided “reaffirm the bilateral commitment on defense and security,” which supports “measures of mutual confidence and common interests.”

The ministers also ratified the commitments made in a previous meeting between the General Command of the Colombian Armed Forces and the Joint Command of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces, held in the Colombian city of Ipiales on December 28.

INFORMATION SHARING

Ecuador and Colombia also seek to strengthen the coordination and exchange of information between their armed forces and policeregarding the fight against organized crime, drug trafficking and its related crimes, through technical security mechanisms and the promotion of mutual trust.

In the field of defense of the oceanic border, The two parties emphasized the commitment to maintaining maritime security through the strengthening of operational coordination between the Navies of the two countries.especially in the fight against drug trafficking.

They also arranged “the articulation of the Air Forces of the two countries so that they strengthen the exchange of interagency information and the execution of coordinated operations for the detection and interdiction of unidentified traffic (TNI) in the framework of the surveillance and control of their airspaces” .

Finally, the ministers decided to carry out periodic monitoring of the established agreements.

Ecuador and Colombia share a land border 586 kilometers apart, that passes through coastal, Andean and Amazon jungle areas, and where nearby and sometimes related populations live on either side of the divide.

With information from the EFE agency.