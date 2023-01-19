Home News Colombia and Ecuador seek to dismantle criminal structures on the border
Colombia and Ecuador seek to dismantle criminal structures on the border

The Defense Ministers of Colombia, Iván Velásquez, and of Ecuador, General Luis Eduardo Lara Jaramillo, agreed to strengthen the fight against organized crime, drug trafficking and related crimes in the border area.

The agreement was reached in the framework of a virtual meeting held this week, in which issues such as the exchange of information and knowledge were addressed, through the technical security mechanisms for the protection of the 586 kilometers of limits.

The head of the Colombian Defense Ministry assured that both countries are working on the construction of the Military Plan for joint work between the Armed Forces on the border, “with the purpose of dismantling their criminal structures and affecting their sources of financing.” .

In the same way, the mutual commitment to maintain maritime security was ratified, through operational articulation in interdiction tasks between the Navies of the two countries to fight drug trafficking.

Regarding the work carried out by the Air Forces of the two countries, the execution of coordinated operations for aerial detection and interdiction was announced, in order to detect aircraft that circulate illegally through the airspace in the border area.

Finally, ministers Velásquez and Lara agreed to periodically monitor the established agreements.

