Colombia and Nicaragua will define their border conflict

The International Court of Justice in The Hague set the date for the reading of the ruling, in the case related to the litigation that Nicaragua initiated against Colombia, for the delimitation of the continental shelf between both countries, in 2013.

The Court’s decision will be read on July 13, 2023 at the Peace Palace, in The Hague (Netherlands), at 3 pm (local time).

Nicaragua filed a lawsuit to extend its continental shelf beyond 200 miles from its coasts in the Caribbean Sea. In October of the previous year, the ICJ asked both Nicaragua and Colombia to present legal arguments that determine the delimitation of the territorial sea, beyond those nautical miles, of a country.

Colombia’s defense is that the continental shelf of the San Andrés archipelago “unquestionably joins the continental shelf of the Colombian Caribbean coast,” which is why it considered that The Hague had no jurisdiction to deal with the controversy.

Nicaragua has not respected the conventional procedure before the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf nor has it fulfilled its burden of proof in the process. The rights of third States would be directly affected by the Nicaraguan claim in the Southwestern Caribbean.

