Colombia and Slovakia will meet in the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup being held in Argentina. The exciting match will take place this Wednesday at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium at 2:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. GMT).

The Colombian team arrives undefeated in this clash after leading Group C, accumulating seven points thanks to their victories over Israel (2-1) and Japan (2-1), as well as a draw against Senegal (1-1). With an outstanding record in the U-20 World Cups, Colombia is looking to surpass its best participation to date, a third place obtained in 2003.

The keys to the team led by Héctor Cárdenas lie in the scoring power of Óscar Cortés and captain Gustavo Puerta, as well as the talent of Tomás Ángel, son of renowned goalscorer Juan Pablo, and Yaser Asprilla. Gustavo Puerta stressed the importance of facing the duel against the Slovaks calmly, confidently and humbly, acknowledging the difficulty of the rivals at this stage of the tournament.

For its part, Slovakia advanced to the third round of 16 in the group stage, adding just three points in Zone B, behind the United States and Ecuador. In their debut, they achieved a resounding 4-0 victory against Fiji, but then suffered defeats against Colombia (1-2) and the United States (0-2), both games played in San Juan. Slovakia is participating in its second U-20 World Cup, having been eliminated in the round of 16 in its only previous appearance in 2003, precisely against Brazil (1-2).

The European team, led by Albert Rusnák, qualified for this tournament after finishing fifth in last year’s U-19 continental championship, beating Austria 1-0 in the playoffs.

Maté Szolgai, Leo Sauer and captain Timotej Jambor are the main references for the ‘Halcones’. The Slovak coach is confident in the game that led his team to this World Cup and highlights the respect they have for their opponents.

Probable lineups:

Colombia: Luis Marquinez; Edier Ocampo, Kevin Mantilla, Fernando Álvarez, Andrés Salazar; Gustavo Puerta, Johan Torres, Daniel Luna; Oscar Cortés, Yaser Asprilla and Jorge Cabezas. Coach: Hector Cardenas.

Slovakia: Adam the Hero; Samuel Kopásek, Dávid Ovsonka, Sebastian Kosa, Nicolas Sikula; Dominik Snajder, Maté Szolgai; Adam Gazi, Mário Sauer, Leo Sauer; and Adam Griger. Trainer: Albert Rusnák.

The referee in charge of the match will be Mohamed Al Hoish of Saudi Arabia.