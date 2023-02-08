In three innings, Colombia did what was necessary to beat the Dominican Republic 11-1, leaving them one step away from qualifying for the semifinals of the Caribbean Series Caracas 2023this Tuesday at the La Rinconada stadium.

Colombia, represented by Monteria Cowboys, remained with four wins and two losses and is second behind Mexico (5-1). The Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey) and Puerto Rico (Indios de Mayagüez) have three wins and three losses each.

After a close five-inning pitching duel between Edward Lopez (Colombia) and Raul Valdes (Dominican), who kept the slate blank, Colombia produced a rally of four races in the sixth that were decisive for the victory.

Dilson Herrerawith the bases loaded, hit a single that drove in Dayan Frias already Gustavo Campero and another single from jesus marriaga brought to the plate Jordan Diaz already Herrera.

The Colombian attack did not stop in the seventh, in which they scored five more lines. Once again with a bases-loaded situation after singles by Daniel Vellojin and of Gustavo Campero and ticket for Francisco Acuna. Jordan Diaz he struck out, but Andres Angulo he responded with a double that swept the bases.

A shooting error Robinson Cannonafter a ground ball Dilson Herrera, allowed Angulo to enter with the eighth. Dilson anchored at second and from there he was towed in by a Marriaga double to make it 9-0.

In the eighth, Colombia extended the difference to 11-0 through Vellojínwho scored from second on a single by Dayan Frias and this one, after a walk for Campero and a single by Francisco Acunaalso came to the plate for a groundout to third from Angulo.

The Dominican avoided the shutout, in the ninth, through Kelvin Gutierrezdriven by unstoppable Junior Lake.

In total, Colombia dispatched 10 hits to 7 of the Dominicans, who made two errors.

Edward Lopez He achieved his second victory in the tournament, after a seven-inning work in which he only allowed four hits, no runs scored, walked three and struck out two. The left-hander completed the job Kevin Escorcia y Hugo Beltranone inning each.

For Colombia, their best offensive man was jesus marriagawho went 3-for-5, with a double and three RBIs.

Raul Valdes he was the losing pitcher. He worked five and two-thirds innings, allowed three hits, four runs, two walks and struck out four.

This Wednesday, starting at 6:30 pm, Colombia will close the first round by facing Venezuela, at the La Rinconada stadium. The ninth home team defeated Curaçao 8-6 on Tuesday and remained with the same mark as Colombia of four wins and two losses.