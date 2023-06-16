Colombia: Armed groups hamper humanitarian aid

Facebook

(Bogotá, June 13, 2023, InSight Crime).- Armed groups are making it difficult for humanitarian organizations to access several areas in Colombia, possibly to avoid allegations of human rights abuses that could jeopardize peace negotiations with the government.

Increase in attacks in areas with armed groups

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the number of incidents involving humanitarian workers increased by 133 percent between January and April 2023 compared to the previous year. Employees were often threatened or prevented from entering areas where they were active due to forced evictions, encirclement of entire communities and other human rights abuses.

The departments are hardest hit [politische Verwaltungsgebiete in Kolumbien] Norte de Santander, Guaviare and Nariño, home to some of the country’s most powerful criminal groups. These include the National Liberation Army (ELN) and groups of ex-

Las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia were officially established in 1964, but their origins date back to the 1920s. One of the most important reasons for its creation was the demand for a fair distribution of land, a large part of which has ended up in the hands of the richest Colombians. This often led to forced displacement, which significantly aggravated the conflict over time. The FARC is a Marxist-Leninist guerrilla and has participated in brutal clashes between Colombia’s liberal and conservative parties from the start. In the 1980s, the guerrillas multiplied their resources with income from drug trafficking, kidnappings, murders and massacres of Colombian civilians. In 2016, the FARC and the Colombian government signed a peace treaty intended to put an end to the violence in the country.

” href=”https://www.npla.de/lexikon/farc/” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>FARC[{“attribute=””>FARC-Mafia – a series of anti-government splinter groups established after the signing of the

(Spanish Tratado de paz) In the second half of the 20th century, many Latin American countries suffered from military dictatorships, political influence from the USA, violent overthrows and, as a result, from armed conflicts. In Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia, guerrillas fought against oppression by openly right-wing military dictatorships or, on paper, democratic oligarchic regimes. In Nicaragua, the US financed a contra-war against the Sandinista revolution. From the late 1980s, the UN and the Organization of American States (OAS) made increased efforts to resolve these conflicts in Central America. In 1987, five Central American presidents decided on a regional peace plan in the Guatemalan city of Esquipulas, and peace agreements were subsequently concluded in Nicaragua (1990), El Salvador (1992) and Guatemala (1996). In 1987, five Central American presidents decided on a regional peace plan in the Guatemalan city of Esquipulas, and peace agreements were subsequently concluded in Nicaragua (1990), El Salvador (1992) and Guatemala (1996). After that, reconciliation commissions were set up there to work up the crimes of both sides. In Guatemala and El Salvador, the conflict was also dealt with under criminal law, while in Nicaragua, after 1990, the various governments tended to focus on one "politics of forgetting". In Colombia, after many setbacks, an agreement between the state and the FARC was only signed in 2016 during the presidency of Juan Manuel Santos. While in Central America at least a demilitarization of the guerrilla groups and the reduction of the national armed forces could be achieved, important aspects of the peace agreement were not or only insufficiently implemented. Above all, the causes of the conflict, especially extreme inequality, have not been eliminated. Instead, the peace agreements promoted neoliberal, extractive and exploitative development models and, as a result, migration and flight from Central America. In Colombia, the FARC laid down their arms, but the government of Santos’ successor Ivan Duque is working against the peace agreement and social activists are being threatened and murdered.

” href=”https://www.npla.de/lexikon/friedensabkommen/” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>Friedensabkommens[{“attribute=””>Friedensabkommens between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the Colombian government. These groups are in difficult negotiations with the Colombian government under the so-called “Paz Total” (roughly: total peace) initiative. The ELN agreed to a six-month ceasefire on June 9.

Difficult access for humanitarian organizations

It is not the first time humanitarian organizations have expressed their concern. In February, the Equipo Humanitario País (Humanitarian Land Team), which represents humanitarian organizations working in Colombia, warned of an increase in such incidents. According to estimates by the UN office, 13,168 people stopped receiving humanitarian aid between January and April because access for humanitarian organizations was restricted.

These increasing restrictions on humanitarian access by armed groups may be an attempt to prevent allegations of systematic human rights abuses from becoming public and jeopardize the already difficult negotiations with the Colombian government.

Activities of armed groups as the main cause of humanitarian emergencies

Between January and May, 117 acts of violence were registered. Ninety-three of those acts involved direct violence against civilians, according to a report by the Ombudsman’s Office on the ceasefire with the Estado Mayor Central of the various ex-FARC factions. In May, the recruitment and subsequent killing of four indigenous children in Putumayo prompted the government to suspend the ceasefire with the group in Putumayo, Caquetá, Guaviare and Meta departments.

Despite a 45 percent drop in activities by armed groups between January and April, clashes between armed groups and attacks on civilians remain the main cause of humanitarian emergencies in the country, according to the UN report.

In Antioquia, Guaviare and other departments, armed groups ban residents from going out between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to a report released in May by the Organization of American States’ Mission in Support of the Peace Process (MAPP). At the same time, the ELN is blocking rural people’s access to information by preventing the establishment of infrastructures that would allow access to the Internet in Norte de Santander and Nariño. In addition, according to the Colombian authorities, in 2023, children were involved in activities of armed groups in 66 cases.



