After beating the Argentine team for the fifth date of group A of the South American Sub-20, Colombia qualified for the next phase and settled in the hexagonal final.

Those led by Héctor Cárdenas defeated 1-0 to the albiceleste in a meeting with a lot of intensity in the Pascual Guerrero stadiumbecause the Argentines were forced to win to go to the next round.

The tricolor advanced after positioning itself in the second place in group A with 8 points, behind Brazil with 10 and ahead of Paraguay with 7 points.

On the other hand, the selection of Javier Mascherano (who resigned after being eliminated from the championship) was fourth with 3 points.

The national team must wait for the matches to be played. group B matches to meet his rival in the final hexagonal, which will begin next Tuesday until February 12, in the city of Bogotá.

DATE 5 GROUP B – Saturday, October 28

Venezuela vs. Chile – 6:30 p.m.

Ecuador vs. Uruguay – 6:30 p.m.