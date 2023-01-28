Home News Colombia awaits a rival to play the final hexagonal of the South American U-20
News

Colombia awaits a rival to play the final hexagonal of the South American U-20

by admin

After beating the Argentine team for the fifth date of group A of the South American Sub-20, Colombia qualified for the next phase and settled in the hexagonal final.

Those led by Héctor Cárdenas defeated 1-0 to the albiceleste in a meeting with a lot of intensity in the Pascual Guerrero stadiumbecause the Argentines were forced to win to go to the next round.

The tricolor advanced after positioning itself in the second place in group A with 8 points, behind Brazil with 10 and ahead of Paraguay with 7 points.

On the other hand, the selection of Javier Mascherano (who resigned after being eliminated from the championship) was fourth with 3 points.

The national team must wait for the matches to be played. group B matches to meet his rival in the final hexagonal, which will begin next Tuesday until February 12, in the city of Bogotá.

DATE 5 GROUP B – Saturday, October 28

Venezuela vs. Chile – 6:30 p.m.

Ecuador vs. Uruguay – 6:30 p.m.

See also  Psychiatry day hospital reactivated

You may also like

Sam Smith releases his fourth album: Gloria

Citizens and citizens

Essmar offices have new continuous hours of attention...

Regé Jean Page would be the most beautiful...

“No one can negotiate peace”: Petro to false...

Nuquí: $1,021 million for sports venues in an...

Roses of laughter through the air

Unitrópico will increase the number of admissions to...

The platforms tremble: The pact between the Mayor’s...

Cyclist died after being hit by a vehicle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy