Colombia beat Brazil for the first time in qualifying

The Colombian team gave a real blow to the table in the qualifying rounds with its historic 2-1 victory over Brazil, at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, with a double from Luis Díaz, who dedicated his scores to his father, Luis Manuel Díaz , recently released by the ELN.

It is a triumph of great value for the Tricolor team because, for the first time since qualifiers for a Fifa World Cup were held, the national team surpasses the Canarinha and in what way, with a great match in which they had than reversing a 1-0.

Added to that, Luis Díaz achieved a mark that only five other footballers had achieved in the qualifiers, not seen since 2009 and he is the first Colombian to have it, giving more value to a triumph that will remain for the books due to the resilience and bravery of a team to get out of difficulties and win. With Infobae

