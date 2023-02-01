The Colombian National Team debuted with a 1-0 defeat in the final phase of the South American U-20 against Uruguay, in a match played at the El Campín Stadium, which had close to 30,000 people.

The first half was very eventful, where opportunities were distributed for each team with three direct shots on goal, although the ‘charrúas’ approached with more danger.

Colombia had one after 10 minutes at the feet of Alexis Castillo, with a mid-range shot that passed close to the goal guarded by Randall Rodríguez.

However, a minute later the ‘charrúas’ got a very clear option, with a ball that crashed into the upper post of Luciano Rodríguez.

Álvaro González, one of the figures in Uruguay, had an important opportunity at 26′, after a counterattack in which he reached the edge of the area, finished off and was left in the hands of Luis Marquines.

About 32 minutes into the game, the ‘tricolor’ was saved thanks to Mantilla, who took a ball over the line after González’s shot in the area, after a counterattack.

With the passage of time, the ‘charrúa’ box had greater clarity and danger when reaching the opposite area than Colombia, one of those reasons was that Ricardo Caraballo did not have the greatest weight in the offense than Álvaro Rodríguez or Franco González.

Beginning the complementary part, that intensity of the first half was also seen around minute 50, where the match was from area to area, with long passes and without any filter in the contention zone.

Ricardo Caraballo, who has not had a good level throughout the tournament, was replaced at 52′ by Isaac Zuleta, a recurring substitution in the last games of the ‘tricolor’.

Unfortunately, the striker did not have the effect expected by coach Cárdenas, since the Colombian defensive zone suffered a lot with each offensive action by the ‘charrúas’.

In the absence of a better game to open the scoring, Colombia made another change and brought Miguel Monsalve onto the court at 64′, a creative midfielder who had started the previous four games.

Unfortunately for the ‘tricolor’ coach, it was another change that didn’t work because Uruguay stole the ball, approached quickly and Franco González and Luciano Rodríguez disturbed the central defenders Álvarez and Mantilla.

At 73 minutes, Castillo narrowly opened the scoring, upon entering the area, he went hand in hand with the goalkeeper Rodríguez and he won the duel by rejecting it with his body.

Five minutes after that action, Luis Marquines made a colossal mistake for Colombia: in a free kick, the goalkeeper could not control the ball, it left a rebound in the area and Facundo González scored 1-0.

The ‘tricolor’ reacted at 81′ with a good header from Gustavo Puerta, which goalkeeper Rodríguez saved and then the ball hit the upper post.

In the last minutes, the ‘charrúa’ goalkeeper Rodríguez was also important with his saves, one of them at 93′ after a header from Kevin Mantilla that he took almost over the goal line.

With the defeat, Colombia is now forced to beat Paraguay on Friday at El Campín to continue in the fight for a place in the World Cup in Indonesia.