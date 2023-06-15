Colombia: Ceasefire agreed with ELN

Facebook

(Bogota, June 9, 2023, colombia reports).- Well then: The Colombian government and the guerrilla organization ELN have agreed on a ceasefire. It is to come into force on August 3 and will initially apply for six months. It was also agreed to what extent civil society should be involved in the peace talks.

The agreement was signed in the Cuban capital, Havana, where the third round of talks between the two delegations began on May 2nd. Presents The agreement was signed by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, ELN Commander-in-Chief Antonio García and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Representatives of the UN and other countries, including Germany, were also present.

What are the next steps?

By July 5, both negotiating delegations should work out several points. Among other things, this involves a communication channel between the two parties, which is to run via the special envoy of the UN Secretary-General. In addition, outstanding protocols and a mechanism for monitoring the measures to be implemented are to be drawn up.

As early as July 6, orders to cease all combat operations are to be issued. On August 3rd, the ceasefire is to come into force across the country for an initial period of six months. It can then be extended by the delegations.

civil society participation

The Colombian government and ELN delegations also agreed to create an opportunity for civil society to participate in the peace negotiations. To this end, various sectors of civil society should be invited.

Working groups that have yet to be formed are to set up a precisely defined committee for civil society participation. This committee (Comité Nacional de Participación de la Sociedad) is to be set up on July 25th.

Recognized role of Cuba

Both the Colombian government and the ELN recognized Cuba’s role in trying to bring about peace in Colombia. At the same time, they criticized the fact that Cuba is on the list of countries supporting terrorism. Its President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed his support for the peace process.

The Commander-in-Chief of the ELN, Antonio García, thanked the international community and in particular the Cubans for their support in the ten years since peace negotiations with the Santos government began, which have now been resumed with Petro. Meanwhile, during the government of ex-president Iván Duque, negotiations came to a standstill.

The United Nations also welcomed the “peace efforts of the Colombian government and the ELN to reach a ceasefire and a civil society participation mechanism”.

The fourth round of negotiations will take place in Venezuela from August 14 to September 4. Then it should be evaluated to what extent the previous agreements have been fulfilled.



Armistice agreed with ELN von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.