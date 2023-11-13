Home » Colombia celebrates the release of Luis Manuel Díaz and demands the freedom of the other kidnapped people – news
Colombia celebrates the release of Luis Manuel Díaz and demands the freedom of the other kidnapped people – news

Colombia celebrates the release of Luis Manuel Díaz and demands the freedom of the other kidnapped people – news

In good health conditions, he was released in the Perijá mountain range, Guajira, and transferred by helicopter to Valledupar.

After thirteen days of the kidnapping, at 10:47 in the morning of this Thursday, November 9, the father of soccer player Luis Díaz, star of Liverpool and the Colombian National Team, was released in good health and handed over to a humanitarian commission of the UN and the Catholic Church, after having been kidnapped by the National Liberation Army on October 28, in the municipality of Barrancas, department of La Guajira, along with his wife Cilenis Marulanda, who was released shortly after. hours later.

Through a press release, the Government delegation at the table with the ELN confirmed the release of this compatriot, but 30 remain kidnapped by this armed group, since the kidnapping is a violation of International Humanitarian Law.

“We thank God for the release of Mr. Luis Díaz. With him are Monsignor Francisco Ceballos, bishop of Riohacha, delegate for relations between Church and State, who formed the humanitarian commission in charge of facilitating his release,” expressed members of the Episcopal Conference of Colombia.

When the news of the kidnapping of “Mene” Díaz became known, the national government reminded the ELN that kidnapping is a criminal practice, and that it is their duty in the development of the current peace process, not to carry out kidnappings, but to eliminate them forever. ”. The case was presented to the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism of the current ceasefire. The delegation carried out all the necessary actions to achieve the release and guarantee the life and integrity of Mr. Díaz.

