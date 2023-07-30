Colombia challenges Germany, one of the candidates for the Women’s World Cup title

After the triumphant debut against South Korea, the Colombian National Team is preparing for Sunday’s confrontation against Germany, corresponding to the second date of group H in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

This Thursday, the Tricolor carried out a training session focused on analyzing the weaknesses and strengths of the next rival. The coaching staff of the national team designed a work plan with the main objective of reinforcing the style of play they showed against the Koreans.

“The players began the day with a round of passes, agility tests and ball possession exercises in reduced spaces. Then they were divided into offensive and defensive lines to carry out tactical exercises,” reported the Colombian Football Federation (FCF).

In one of the training sessions prior to the next World Cup match, the outstanding forward of the Colombian National Team, Linda Caicedo, starred in a worrying incident when she abruptly stopped walking, putting her hands on her chest and falling to the grass. Fortunately, after a few minutes of rest and medical attention, Linda was able to recover and return to practice as normal.

Colombia’s next challenge will be at 4:30 am (Colombian time) this Sunday, facing a team that demonstrated its power by beating Morocco 6-0 in its debut.

GERMANY, THE GREAT FAVORITE

Germany started as the great favorites to lead the zone, and confirmed their condition in their debut by beating Morocco 6-0.

The German team aims to be champion.

Led by former local player Martina Voss-Tecklenburg since December 2018, the German team is undergoing a renewal process with the aim of becoming champions again.

The base of the team comes from Wolfsburg, national champion and current runner-up in the Champions League, which contributes 10 players, including the captain and star Alexandra Popp, a veteran striker who established herself at an early age in the U-20 World Cup that they won at home in 2010.

