Colombia: Coffee cultivation and fashion for peace

(Icononzo, June 08, 2023, npla).- The Colombian government and the guerrilla group FARC signed the peace treaty in 2016. Since then, according to the official figures of the Colombian government, more than 13,000 former combatants have not only laid down their arms, but now live a completely different life (source: reincorporacion.gov.co).

In the Tolima region of central Colombia, some of FARC’s former members are leading notable projects. These not only pursue the goal of manufacturing sustainable products, but also help to promote peace in the region through stable working conditions.

fashion label Keep it up

Gonzalo Beltrán is in the shop of Keep it up in the small town of Icononzo, behind him T-shirts from the small Colombian fashion brand are hanging on hangers. He tells that he is the legal representative of the brand Keep it up is in the so-called reintegration process: “Six years ago we decided with 22 people to start the textile project Keep it up as a reintegration project in our area. We set ourselves pretty big goals for this project. In the beginning it was complicated because we didn’t have the necessary knowledge and tools. But I believe that the people behind Keep it up are our greatest potential”. The former FARC members who now produce clothes and work for peace are residents of a reintegration zone near Icononzo. It is the place where the FARC fighters handed in their weapons in 2017 under the supervision of the United Nations. The zone is currently inhabited by more than 300 people. Access to this place is far from easy due to poor infrastructure. When it comes to medical care, for example, the residents are dependent on outside help. A medical service comes regularly to provide basic care and also to vaccinate the many small children growing up there. In addition, logistics provides the members of Keep it up always faced with new challenges. Transporting the necessary materials, machines or other utensils between the ETCR and Icononzo is often not possible without the support of the organizations operating on site.

Inadequate government support

The Colombian state has offered since signing the peace agreement financial support for various entrepreneurial projects and provides them with start-up capital after a successful appraisal. In this way, FARC fighters are to be integrated into society in the long term and peace is to be secured. This should also create a constant source of income for the project members. In addition to financial aid, the state also guarantees professional support from specialists in the case of Keep it up are the people who provide advice on textile processing and marketing. Implementation is not always easy, reports Gonzalo: “Well, some offices and agencies have been appointed for this reintegration process, such as the ARN and the UNDP. However, her companionship did not live up to 100 percent of expectations. It was difficult because the respective consultants and technicians were only used for a certain period of time. Most of the time, they got one-year contracts. They do their best, but in reality a year is a very short period of time, so projects are often only half-finished”.

The ARN stands for Agency for Rehabilitation and Normalization and the UNDP is the United Nations Development Program. Both agencies have been active in Icononzo since disarmament and are supporting the reintegration process with various measures. Helping to set up and manage the projects is only part of it. They are often the first point of contact for all difficulties that arise in the everyday life of the ex-guerrilleros.

The fashion label Keep it up has developed into a successful brand for sustainable fashion in Colombia despite difficult beginnings. It also represents an alternative to the conventional fast fashion industry, as Gonzalo explains: “The current goal of Keep it up is to increase sales, increase production and create decent, secure jobs with sufficient income. (…) Our dream is to reach other parts of the country, so even more people Keep it up get to know. And it’s about using our genesis and who we are to show that it’s possible to make peace.”

founding of Hope and Peace Coffee

A similar project is Hope and Peace Coffeethat just like Keep it up was founded in Icononzo. This initiative was also launched by former FARC fighters. They grow high-quality coffee under the motto “Hope and Peace”, reports Alfredo Lombana, who was part of the project from the beginning: “We were 19 founding members, today we are already 36. We first had the idea of ​​a fish farm, but that didn’t work because you have to get a lot of permits for it. So we came up with the idea that, being good farmers that we are, we should work with coffee. So we decided to plant three productive units, averaging around 75,000 coffee trees.”

cooperation for peace

The special Hope and Peace Coffee is that not only the former guerrilla members but also victims of the armed conflict from the area are involved in the coffee cultivation and the production process. The association is open to everyone, Alfredo, one of the founding members, told us: “Working with the victims of the conflict is an honor for us. We have victims of the guerrillas, of the state itself, as well as victims of paramilitary groups. We are very happy about that and I think this shows that we really create peace and want peace in our country”.

The members of Hope & Peace live outside the ETCR unlike the members of the clothing brand. They too are supported by the state, but they are often left to their own devices. Here, too, the poor infrastructure plays a major role and makes daily logistics more difficult. Most of the time, the coffee sacks have to be transported on motorbikes from the plantations and the processing site to Icononzo.

challenges

Alfredo also explains that state support is not always easy to implement. Bodies like UNDP and ARN are already doing a lot, but resources are always limited. Completely implementing projects is therefore still difficult. We asked what the association is currently working on: “Our current challenge is to have a processing plant. I mean we already have the machines; however, we still lack a construction to completely build the processing plant. This is the only way we can process all the coffee that we produce. We also need help with commercialization. That’s the most important thing, because nothing works without it. I think we just have to be even more ambitious in the years to come.”

“Peace Products”

One thing is certain: In Colombia, more and more ex-combatants are deciding to implement entrepreneurial ideas and to put their skills and experience in combat at the service of the community. Some of the companies in the reintegration process, for example, are only founded by women. They stand not only for peace, but also for Women Empowerment. In the Colombian capital, Bogotá, there are now shops where you can buy numerous so-called “peace products” such as coffee, clothing, chocolate or cosmetics and thus directly support the initiatives.

To learn more about the coffee brand Hope and Peace zu For more information, it is advisable to take a look at her Instagram profile at cafe_epz.col. For the brand’s current bestsellers Keep it up it is worth visiting the profile at avanza.col.

Coffee cultivation and fashion for peace von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.