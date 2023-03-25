Home News “Colombia could reduce poverty if it carries out a successful agrarian reform”, Albert Berry
"Colombia could reduce poverty if it carries out a successful agrarian reform", Albert Berry

"Colombia could reduce poverty if it carries out a successful agrarian reform", Albert Berry

“The high concentration of soil is a very difficult disease to control. The faster action is taken, the benefits will be enormous in the long run.” This is how the Canadian professor and economist, Albert Berry, defined one of the main challenges that Colombia will have in the coming years to achieve an agrarian reform capable of strengthening the countryside.

In fact, during his participation this Thursday in the second Economic and Development Seminar organized by the National Planning Department (DNP) in the city of Bogotá, the expert considered that handing over land is not enough, but rather that it is necessary to accompany this process of a policy for the technological modernization of agriculture, with financing plans and support for small-scale agriculture.

“If this is achieved, in five years Colombia would have a productivity of small industry of 15%, an increase in the income of the peasantry of 25%, and with these two components poverty can be reduced by an interesting percentage,” said Berry. , who in the last 60 years has studied the dynamics of the Colombian economy and agriculture.

And he added: “If well-planned decisions are made, in five years a system that is difficult to dismantle can be set up, because the contact between the market and the small farmer already exists and is maintained. That is why it is so important that at this moment these efforts are well designed so that there is durability”.

For Berry, in Colombia and the world, the thought still persists that extensive production is only possible with large portions of land. “You don’t want to admit that this does a lot of damage, because it creates an inequitable system in land management and takes away opportunities for everyone to be productive,” she emphasized.

The professor warned that mining informality is a potential problem not only for agriculture and the entire national economy, since in other countries it has been the main cause of economic decline, inequality and corruption.

“It is not that this industry cannot be used, but the Government must be very aware of the indirect impacts. Norway has been a success story, because it learned to block potential damage”, the professor clarified.

Ángela Penagos, president of Finagro, one of the guests at the DNP seminar, said: “Professor Berry’s theory shows that family farming can be very efficient, generate income and significantly contribute to reducing inequality.”

Finally, Diego Mora expressed: “The agrarian reform is a reform of all sectors, which will seek to be more productive.”

