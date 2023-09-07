Colombia could stop being attractive for investors

According to the report that the international organization JP Morgan shared, where it was warned that Colombia could leave the group of emerging markets, the economist and wealth consultant Edwin Ducuara shared the impact that the fall in shares would have for both the country and the regions Colombians in the stock market.

“It is the result of an environment with not very favorable expectations, the reason why the Colombian Stock Market presented a negative close and significant falls are due to those expectations, the market also moves due to expectations that may exist at certain times ”, he referred in the first instance to the Colcap index, which reached minimum levels.

In this way, and in light of this result, Ducuara commented that Colombia would stop being an emerging market and become a frontier market, where it is no longer attractive for foreign investment: “The Colombian Stock Market could begin to be left out of investment funds.” large and important investment in the economy. We need a dynamic stock market.”

