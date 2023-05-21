Colombia debuted with victory in the U20 World Cup, defeated Israel 2-1

The youth team debuted on the right foot in the U20 World Cup being played in Argentina. The national team was able to overcome the deficit on the scoreboard and ended up taking the three points with the agonizing goal from Puerta at minute 89′.

The team led by Héctor Cárdenas arrived at the intercontinental event after finishing as the third best team in the South American past in the category. They faced a team from Israel that made its World Cup debut after qualifying as the second best team in the European qualifying round.

Colombia dominated almost the entire first half of the commitment and despite a few arrivals at the rival goal, they went to rest with the score level without goals. However, after the resumption it was the Israelis who surprised.

At minute 56′, Dor Turgeman opened the scoreboard, but the Colombian team was able to react in the fraction 73′ to match the actions. Salvation came when the clock marked 89 ‘thanks to Gustavo Puerta’s goal.

The Colombian midfielder received a ball very close to the rival area and after removing the mark from a defender, he finished off with his left foot close to the goalkeeper’s opposite post for the final 2-1.

In this way, Colombia finished with the three points and so far is the leader of group C, which it shares with Japan and Senegal. By the way, the Africans will be the next opponent of the tricolor team on Wednesday, May 24. A victory for the South Americans would ensure their presence in the round of 16.