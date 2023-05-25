Colombia defeated Japan and advanced to the round of 16 in the U20 World Cup

The Colombian Sub 20 National Team achieved an important victory against Japan in the match played in the Sub 20 World Cup, the national team began losing; However, they managed to overcome the adverse result and prevailed with a final score of 2-1, securing their ticket to the round of 16 of the tournament.

The opening goal of the match was scored by Riku Yamane 30 minutes into the first half, after a great play by Fukui on the right side. However, Colombia did not take long to react and after 53 minutes, Yaser Asprilla took advantage of an excellent pass from Andrés Salazar to equalize the score with a powerful shot.

Shortly after, in minute 59, Tomás Ángel, son of renowned goalscorer Juan Pablo Ángel, took advantage of a rebound inside the area and scored the goal that ensured victory for the National Team.

Despite a penalty awarded to Japan near the end of the match, the player Kuryu Matsuki failed to convert it into a goal, crashing his shot off the crossbar. This allowed the Colombian team to take the victory and add six points in Group C, remaining as leaders. Japan accumulates three points, while Israel and Senegal have one each.

The match, played at the stadium in the city of La Plata, was fairly even for both teams. Colombia showed dangerous approaches from the left, while Japan tried to get closer to the rival area through corner kicks and good play executions.

Colombia’s victory against Japan in the Under 20 World Cup is an important achievement for the South American team, which is now preparing for the round of 16, where it will seek to continue advancing in the tournament and reach the long-awaited title.