Colombia did not invite Guaidó to the international conference on Venezuela

The Colombian Foreign Ministry clarified this Monday that did not invite the leader Juan Guaidó to the international conference on Venezuela, so it will not participate. Representatives of 20 countries from around the world are summoned for this event, including the region, the United States and Europe, and the government of Gustavo Petro only met on Saturday with the representatives of the opposition Unitary Platform in the negotiation with the government of Nicolás Maduro in Mexico to learn about their concerns.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that only the countries invited to this dialogue will participate in the international conference on the political process in Venezuela, which will take place on April 25 in Bogotá,” reported the Colombian Foreign Ministry in a statement. “Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán You have not invited Mr. Juan Guaidó to this space, Therefore, their assistance is not available,” he added.

The Foreign Ministry reports that only the countries invited to this dialogue will participate in the International Conference on the political process in Venezuela on April 25. The chancellor @AlvaroLeyva Mr. Juan Guaidó has not been invited to this space. https://t.co/qGgyPLtDuU pic.twitter.com/o0FceJo1Z2 – Colombia Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaCol) April 24, 2023

He recalled that publicly and repeatedly it has been stated that the forum will be a meeting debate with part of the international community.

Guaidó arrived in Colombia: will he return?

Guaidó published a statement this Monday in which announced his arrival in Colombia. ANDIn it, he expressed his hope that the Venezuelan regime will return to negotiations in Mexico and a credible timetable for a free and fair presidential election is agreed upon as a solution to the internal conflict.

He recalled that in recent days the socialist government He raised the threats against him to “silence his voice”, something that, he affirmed, he will not allow. The former interim president of Venezuela, recognized for four years by the United States government and at least 50 countries, He did not clarify if he will return to the country.

He indicated that he will request a meeting with the international delegations that will attend and that he will also hold meetings with the Venezuelan diaspora.

“I won’t stop denounce crimes against humanity committed by the Maduro regime. I demand the freedom of the almost 300 political prisoners who remain in jail, that they stop persecuting my family, my team and those who fight for a better Venezuela”, he stated.

Dear Venezuelans, today April 24 I want to inform you of the following in this statement. Later I will be communicating with you again about our next steps. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/340tfoJRHP — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 24, 2023

He said that, despite the risk involved in leaving the country again to seek support for Venezuelans, he will not stop doing so.

“The fight for the freedom of Venezuela demands to do it united and involves achieving the necessary guarantees for a primary that is respected and that is the unifying factor of the majority. For that fight to work, we have to make the presidential election truly an opportunity for change and reunion for Venezuela. That has to be above any candidacy or personal interest”, he concluded.

