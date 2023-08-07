“Colombia does not need fractures”: Petro calls for a new national agreement

President Gustavo Petro leads the celebration of 204 years since the Battle of the Boyacá Bridge, in which he plans to deliver a speech addressing both his first year in office and the challenges that will arise in the coming months.

As part of the commemoration of the Battle of Boyacá, the Head of State and the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, present a floral offering.

In relation to this, the president salutes the Military Forces. “Thank you very much to the men and women of the Army. Thank you for touring this territory and protecting what each family wants most: life, the rights of the people, of the human being, fraternity with the people and the possibility of peace” Petro mentioned.

At the beginning of his speech, Petro said that “this new Colombia that is emerging and demands a new meaning from us, a stop to all that blood shed for decades. That elusive peace is also in the search for agreements, instead of deepening violence. That is total peace.”

peace talks

He highlighted the conversations with the ELN and other illegal groups: “The government chose life and is determined to turn Colombia into a world power of life,” Petro said.

Fight against drug trafficking

“We have not tied the hands of our police and soldiers, we have directed them in other directions. (…) We have seized 1,100 tons of cocaine and increased the destruction of drug laboratories by 16% compared to the previous period,” he added. .

Regarding fentalin, he anticipated that as a government, they will build a public health policy to stop the entry of this drug into Colombia, “one of the worst evils of humanity,” he said.

“In 40% of the municipalities of Colombia there are no homicides”

Regarding the homicides that occurred in the country, Petro indicated that, “sHomicide in Colombia has been reduced by 3.6% in the entire country, comparing this first semester with that of last year. A reduction that must be deeper to get out of the icebergs of violence”.

economic framework

In turn, the head of state, in economic matters, referred to inflation and expressed that “They had told us that jobs would be lost, the dollar would rise, the economic catastrophe. On the contrary, today we can say that we have beaten inflation which is the one that hits the pockets of the poorest people in Colombia. Prices are starting to drop.”

He highlights the Tax Reform in his first year of Government: “This reform will make it possible to confront the great evaders of the country and that obtains most of its resources from the most privileged layers of society, they pay more taxes than put taxes on the poor and the middle class, it is one of the reforms in the people and for the people”.

Regarding gasoline prices in Colombia, he explained that they were closing the wound to free public resources for those most in need. He added that “it is not fair that the young man from the popular neighborhood who wants to study at a university does not find the opportunity because the budget has been allocated to subsidize gasoline for those who have a truck.”

“Here we are not expropriating. I have not expropriated anything or anyone. We are buying the land, formalizing it and giving it to those who want to work it,” the President of the Republic pointed out.

Turismo

He referred to the results of the year of achievements from the Boyacá Bridge and there he stated that “tourism within the national economy has not stopped growing, the accumulated number of foreign visitors between January and June 2023 reached 2,705,000 visits with a growth of 22% if we compare it with the period before the covid, and 34% compared to the same period in 2022. Little by little foreign tourism becomes one of our largest sources of foreign currency”.

youth in the country

“The youth have been victims of a State that has seen them as enemies.” Related to this, Gustavo Petro highlighted that in the National Development Plan as a Government, they embodied a chapter dedicated to these youth to empower them and give them more tools for participation and decision-making. They are adding their efforts to increase the education budget, as long as children and young people can access it.

health reform

“It is Social Justice to take care of the health of all Colombians. We increased the budget for health by 20%. Only in this figure have we shown that the health reform is financially possible,” said Petro.

According to his statements, he confirmed that a health model is sought “that does not classify patients by whether they have money or not. That they are not business subjects, but subjects of law.”

Proposal for a ‘national agreement’

“One year into the government, the country is finally finding a way to leave behind a past of violence, discrimination and exploitation. It is leaving behind inferiority complexes. (…) We do not want to exclude anyone, they accuse us of inciting the class struggle when we have shown that what we are looking for is a national agreement. That agreement cannot mean that the poor continue to be mistreated,” the president emphasized.