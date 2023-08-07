Colombia: Entrepreneurs steal petrol worth millions

Facebook

Lost profits in the millions: The mostly state-owned energy company Ecopetrol.

Photo: EEM via wikimedia

CC BY-SA 3.0

(Bogota, July 29, colombia informs).- Authorities have uncovered a gigantic series of thefts. Well-known local and foreign companies have earned around 285 million euros from the illegal trade in Venezuelan oil. According to local authorities, the energy company Ecopetrol (largely state-owned) lost profits of around 66 million euros as a result. On July 26, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that authorities had uncovered an entire network of smugglers. In addition to the covert trade in Venezuelan oil, Colombian oil pipelines were also tapped using illegally installed valves on the pipeline network. However, the tapped pipeline between Caño Limón and Coveñas and the smuggling of Venezuelan crude oil are only the first link. After being taken to areas controlled by semi-legal groups, the oil was transported by a fleet of about 20 tankers and channeled into the legal market.

Renowned companies and well-known business people involved



The network consisted of several well-known companies from the petroleum sector, including Gunvor Colombia SAS, a subsidiary of the Dutch group Gunvor Group, and Niman Commerce SAS. Hernando Silva Bickenbach, a businessman, is the chairman and one of the main people responsible for the company. His cousin Nohra Puyana Bickenbach is the wife of former President Andrés Pastrana. According to media reports, Bickenbach was already known to the authorities for other deals with criminal gangs. According to journalist Julián Martínez, Bickenbach also sits on the company’s board of directors with Sarmiento Angulo Automotive Operational Administration. The public prosecutor’s office is now also investigating against CI Operadora SAS, which is said to have transported the stolen oil, and against Swiss Terminal Barranquilla. The company is said to have been responsible for storage in the port. Investigations are also ongoing against Aceicar Ltda, Australian Bunker Suppliers CISAS and Exportécnicas SAS. There are also suspicions against numerous businessmen, including Margarita Delgado de García, who has contacts with the Char clan. Perhaps the most influential family in the country is associated with criminal activities and corruption. There are minor everyday cases of corruption such as police checks. But important politicians, public prosecutors and judges are also repeatedly involved in crimes such as drug trafficking. The unpunished corruption of people in positions of power is particularly problematic, as it keeps the population disenchanted with politics.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{” attribute=””>Korruption in Verbindung gebracht. Die Verdächtigen müssen sich nun wegen schwerer krimineller Verschwörung, dem Schmuggel von Erdöl sowie der Fälschung von offiziellen Dokumenten verantworten. Die Ermittler*innen vermuten, dass das gestohlene Erdöl mit offizieller Handelsware gemischt und im Anschluss von den genannten Firmen mit Hilfe falscher Dokumente bezüglich der Förderung, Lagerung und Raffinierung legalisiert wurde. So konnte das Erdöl legal in das Pipeline-Netzwerk von Ecopetrol eingespeist oder direkt zu kolumbianischen Häfen transportiert werden. Dort brachten es Schiffe unter panamaischer Flagge nach Europa oder Südostasien. Der Wert dieser Ware: Zehn Millionen US-Dollar.

Ermittlungen dauern an

Verschiedene Medien sprachen von insgesamt sieben Ermittlungen zwischen 2016 und 2023. Infolge der Bekanntmachung der Ergebnisse warnten sowohl die USA als auch Interpol vor kolumbianischen Erdöl-Exporten, die nicht in den Registern von Ecopetrol erscheinen. Unterdessen forderten mehrere Nutzer*innen in den Sozialen Medien, auch Luigi Echeverri und Felipe Bayón zu untersuchen. Beide saßen während des Mandats von Expräsident Iván Duque im Vorstand von Ecopetrol. Unklar ist, ob sie von den illegalen Machenschaften wussten, die unter der Regierung Duque nicht strafrechtlich verfolgt wurden. Ecopetrol ließ seinerseits in einem offiziellen Schreiben verlauten, dass keiner der Funktionäre in das Netzwerk verwickelt gewesen sei. Die beschlagnahmten Schiffe, Unternehmen, Immobilien, Raffinerien und dergleichen sind derweil in der Obhut der Sociedad de Activos Especiales [Die staatliche Behörde stellt die ordnungsgemäße Verwaltung und Veräußerung von Vermögenswerten sicher, nachdem diese beschlagnahmt, zwangsvollstreckt oder gepfändet wurden. Anm. d. Übers.] Colombia is now hoping that the investigation will continue, because the full extent of the theft of oil has not yet been uncovered. Obviously, it’s about crimes, some years ago. It is becoming more and more likely that high government officials were actively involved in the business or deliberately looked the other way.

Translation: Patricia Haensel