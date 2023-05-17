Colombia: Ex-Colonel announces Petros’ overthrow on the radio

Bogota. A possible coup against the progressive government of Gustavo Petro is being discussed in Colombia.

It was triggered by statements by retired Army Colonel John Marulanda about intentions by active-reserve military circles to overthrow the President. Petro disapproved of Marulanda’s statements, attributing them to backward forces that do not accept change in Colombia.

Specifically, Marulanda said: “I believe that Colombia is following in Peru’s footsteps and I believe that the reservists in Peru have been successful in that they managed to overthrow a corrupt president there, while here we will try to do our best give to overthrow a man who was a guerrilla”. Petro was a member of the M19 guerrilla in the 1980s.

The coup announcement made Marulanda told radio station La W a day after a demonstration by around 5.000 Reserves against the Petro government in the Plaza de Bolívar. The demonstrators shouted “We don’t want a dictatorship in our fatherland” or “Get out, guerrillas, criminals”.

The reservists shouted not to be “indifferent”, the reforms of the Petro government could “damage freedom, order and the foundations of the state”. Among the prominent participants belonged ex-General Eduardo Zapateiro, who was commander-in-chief of the army under the government of ultra-right Iván Duques.

All of this is happening in the run-up to October’s regional elections. So pointed Petro that the masterminds of a possible coup are “friends of impunity, who are afraid of the truth, are not thinking about elections but about breaking institutions”. She be so “intimidated by the truth that they despair”. For the demonstrators in the Plaza de Bolívar, “corruption and genocide are the only way to govern,” defendant Petro during a speech in Sucre Department. Since they would see this government handing out lands “not to their friends, but to the smallholders, they think it must be overthrown”. They disregarded the decision of eleven million Colombians at the polls.

“Coups are resisted and defeated through popular mobilization,” he said. The “mafias with political power” should long for the past if they want to. He meant the times “when a mafioso hugged a senator while he listed the people he would have killed that evening”.

Petro tweetetethat the same thing will not happen in Colombia as with the deposed President Pedro Castillo in Peru. However, he pointed out that the possibility of a coup was not just “the words of a madman” but that there was a conspiracy called “dissolved steel”. He pointed to signs of destabilization attempts and spoke of officials visiting the Peruvian Attorney General Patricia Benavides, who, according to Petro, was involved in the coup in Peru. One of these officials is Francisco Barbosa, Colombia’s controversial attorney general and friend of ex-President Duque. Barbosa is opposed to the government’s “Total Peace” project.

At the beginning of May there was a confrontation between Barbosa and Petro. Petro demanded Statements from the Attorney General’s Office on the alleged toleration of 200 murders by the criminal group Clan del Golfo by a senior prosecutor close to Barbosa.

According to Barbosa, Petro’s allegations endangered the life of the senior prosecutor and his own. Thirteen Attorneys General of the Ibero-American Association of Prosecutors (AIAMP) signed a letter in support of Barbosa and against the Petro government’s “intimidation and undue interference”. Among the signatories are Peru’s attorney general, Patricia Benavides, and her Argentinian colleague Eduardo Casal, who initiated the lawfare against ex-president Cristina Kirchner directs.

According to Petro, parts of politics and business feared the person who will succeed Barbosa from February, as the President will legislate on the candidates to head the Attorney General’s Office. They had provided funds for his prosecution and wanted to split the armed forces. However, the army is united in the fight against the illegal economy, Petro said.

After the public scandal blamed the Attorney General’s Office Marulanda’s statements. For his part, the ultra-right ex-president Álvaro Uribe described the statements as “damaging”, called but at the same time the government’s planned health care reform a “coup against the health care system” and called for a referendum on health, work and pension reform.