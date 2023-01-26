The coffee squad faces Brazil this Wednesday (7:30 pm), at Pascual Guerrero.

Brazil and Colombia will face each other on Wednesday (7:30 pm) in the fourth round of the South American U-20 tournament, a key duel for the host team that, if they win, will qualify for the final hexagonal and leave Argentina out.

The Canarinha and the coffee team will play at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, where they arrive undefeated after having played two games each.

Group A is led by Paraguay with seven points, followed by Brazil with six and Colombia with four, while Argentina and Peru are last without points.

Ramón Menezes’ team arrives motivated after beating Argentina 3-1 in the South American Clásico, a result with which the Brazilian team ratified its favouritism, qualified and revalidated the good level of players such as midfielder Andrey and striker Vitor Roque, maximum tournament gunner with three goals.

The Brazilian team thrashed Peru 0-3 on the first day.

Colombia, meanwhile, comes from a rest on the third day and, despite not showing its best level, has achieved results that excite it with qualifying for the next phase of the continental tournament, which will be held next week in Bogotá .

“The match against Brazil is very important for us, where we will go out looking for victory (…) to practically qualify for the next round,” said the winger Andrés Salazar.

To win, the coach Héctor Cárdenas will have his two best players: midfielder Gustavo Puerta and winger Óscar Cortés, who are the best players the coffee team has had in the championship.

Argentina risks life

After losing 2-1 with Paraguay and 3-1 with Brazil, Argentina arrives in need for the fourth day of the South American U-20, in which they will face the Peruvian team, already eliminated after having lost their first three games.

The Argentine coach, Javier Mascherano, accepted responsibility for the bad moment his team is experiencing and said that against Brazil they had the illusion of playing much better than they did.

“We were vastly outclassed by Brazil and we just have to take responsibility. The only one responsible for all this is me and reality hurts because we had the illusion of playing a good game against a great rival, “he said.

He added: «Tomorrow we will have to raise our heads, there are still two games left. Let’s see if we have the chance to win both games and qualify.”

EFE

