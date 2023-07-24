Home » Colombia for a place in the ‘semis’ of the Volleyball Challenger Cup
The Colombian Women’s Volleyball Team will seek to qualify for the semifinals of the Challenger Cup when, on July 28, it faces the representative of Kenya.

Around 8:30 p.m. in France, 12:30 p.m. in Colombia, the national volleyball team, in its female branch, will compete for a place in the semifinal of the Challenger Cup, event that awards quotas to the Volleybal Nations League.

In Laval, a French city, those led by the BrazilianAntonio Rizola They will measure forces with the East African team, in what will be their debut game of qualifying A.

The eight-team round also includes the teams from France, Vietnam, Ukraine, Croatia, Mexico and Sweden, selected who will seek to settle in the penultimate phase of the international tournament.

It is important to remember that the female national representative completes the top-17 of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Ranking, with 162.61 points that they will try to increase in the current contest.

Turkey, the United States and Italy, in that order, make the podium of the best countries, so far, in the international women’s ranking of the discipline.

