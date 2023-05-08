Colombia goes through a heat wave

According to the CVC Hydroclimatology Network, the high temperatures experienced in the region in recent days have reached up to 32 degrees Celsiusalthough some experts state that the thermal perception has reached 34 degrees Celsius.

But the heat wave is not only felt in Cali and Valle del Cauca, but there are also reports of high temperatures on the Caribbean coast, Medellín and even Bogotá.

When referring to this heat wave that Colombia is going through, Ideam stated that this is due to two situations.

The first has to do with the fact that the low-level jet stream in the Caribbean has been active, generating strong winds and high waves for two months, which does not allow the formation of clouds, thus favoring an increase in heat.

On the other hand, Ideam reported that the intertropical convergence zone, that is, the cloud cover that modulates the rainy seasons for Colombia, is currently in the center of Colombia.

The heat wave is complemented by the lack of rainfall, in a season like this, considered the first rainy season of the year.

The boy

Added to this, according to the CVC, is that there is a 62% probability that the El Niño phenomenon will occur in the second semester, so less rainfall, forest fires, affectation of the agricultural sector, decrease in river flows and even water and energy rationing as has happened on other occasions when the phenomenon has occurred.

For its part, Ideam stated that before the arrival of El Niño, Rainfall will decrease between 10% and 40% this yearand temperatures will increase between 0.5 and 1.5 degrees Celsius in different parts of the country.

