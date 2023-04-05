The political party Colombia Humana, one of the groups that is part of the Historical Pact, opened its headquarters in the 12 de Octubre neighborhood of the city of Valledupar, two months after the registration of candidates for the territorial elections begins.

One of the pre-candidates for the Governorship of Cesar who was present at the opening ceremony was Antonio María Araújo, who aspires to obtain the endorsement of this group led by the current president Gustavo Petro.

“The headquarters is a meeting place for militants to discuss various organizational issuesso that the pre-candidates have a place to hold the meetings and also to carry out a continuous process of formation of the bases”Araújo told EL PILÓN.

Likewise, he made presence Alexandra Pinedaalso a candidate for the position of governor of Cesar, and who coordinated a large part of Petro Urrego’s campaign in Cesar.

For now, both professionals are in the process of positioning their proposals, It will be in the middle of this month of April when the leadership of Human Colombia defines a single candidacy, as would the other parties of the Pact.

Lea: Six pre-candidates of the Historical Pact want to be mayor of Valledupar