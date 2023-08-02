Colombia in the BRICS? claudia.bermudez August 2, 2023 – 12:01 AM

* When geopolitics press

* The challenges of a futuristic vision

A piece of news of the greatest importance for Colombia went relatively unnoticed these days: the invitation to our country to join the so-called BRICS. That is to say, the acronym for a group of nations whose initial letters correspond to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and which are classified as emerging economies to occupy a prominent place in the world in the coming years.

It is not, then, a small-time call, since a call of this type implies that, apart from the thorny internal polarization and the incidence of temporary negative economic aspects, confidence in Colombian institutions and the future vocation of the country are called to prevail. And it also shows that, in the medium and long term, Colombia has favorable conditions and characteristics that allow international agents and analysts of the highest level to predict a prominent place in the geopolitical sphere.

In principle, the Colombian nation has been rising, in recent times, among the CIVET countries, along with Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt and Turkey. Now, with the invitation to join the BRICS, it would seem that the perception of Colombia abroad has additional and superior facets. In fact, as is well known, this bloc of countries collectively exceeds the economic indices of the other world powers grouped in various organizations. Which means that, through geographical diversity, a better positioning of the bloc in international trade would be sought, as well as expanding the range of goods and services, even thinking of common monetary instruments, as can be deduced from the agenda to to be discussed shortly in Johannesburg.

On the other hand, the BRICS are known not only for the size of their GDP, but also for their geostrategic importance, the wealth of their natural and energy resources, the size of their territory, the number of inhabitants, and sustained economic growth. In this sense, of course, Colombia is the territory with the smallest size and population, but equally, and not without certain similarities with South Africa, it is the only Spanish-American nation in the bloc. Even our country would have differential conditions of the first order: it is the oldest democracy in the group and enjoys, along with Indonesia and Brazil, the greatest biodiversity per square kilometer in the world.

On the other hand, it must be noted that our main trading partner is the United States (under the respective FTA) and then comes China. In this way, it is logical to deduce that the international economic development of the country would have to match these realities, taking the best advantage of a sound and modern diplomacy, always safeguarding the high national interests and its democratic trajectory, also without ignoring the plausible alliances of old. data. Likewise, we must not forget that Colombians belong to the OECD, which commits us at the level of industrialized nations to continue seeking the best governmental practices and to transcend our precarious indices in certain matters, such as education. Just as there is no need to remember, at all, that Colombia was the global architect of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and that, therefore, they would trace the thought and course of Colombian conduct in the BRICS.

This to point out that our country, during the last decades, has been putting together an economic, commercial and diplomatic model that contains fundamental geopolitical implications. Which is, moreover, the chessboard on which the future of the planet is currently being played. Maintaining a scenario tending to the best possible positioning would therefore seem to be a categorical imperative. So it is from this notion that State policies can be advanced that imply getting out of the existing mania of looking exclusively at our own navel. But also rising and achieving a perspective of more depth to the routine immediate magnifying glass.

Thus, it would also be essential for the country to make a much greater effort to give effect to its possibilities in sight. It has not been feasible, for example, to make the development of the high plains a national, concerted and environmentally balanced purpose, which would put us at the forefront of the world food supply and could meet the needs of the BRICS. Ideology prevents it. Just like, for example, there is much talk about the energy transition, but it remains on the margins of the orbital competition to obtain what before seemed dark minerals and today are urgent in the new electronic and digital era: lithium, tungsten, columbite and many others. of a strategic nature. Much less, of course, think about participating in a superlative planetary challenge, such as the manufacture of microchips.

It is in these aspects that the country seems to cling to a “pre-modern” mentality. Entering the BRICS is good news, as long as it implies a truly futuristic vision.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

