Colombia is blocking blockade

Every closure on the Pan-American highway is worrying, but on this occasion the uncertainty due to the blockade of the road is greater, first, because the indigenous people have announced that they are prepared to close the road indefinitely and, second, because President Gustavo Petro is close to the debatable causes of those who from time to time besiege Popayán to put pressure on the government of the day. If we add to the above that the president is opposed to using the public force to clear blockades, the capital of Cauca and other affected municipalities could be subjected to a complex situation.

Every time indigenous communities block the Pan-American highway, Popayán and several municipalities are left without food, with a shortage of food and different inputs that are produced in the interior of the country and, as if that were not enough, without the possibility of transferring people with disabilities to Cali. health problems that require high-level medical attention.

All this without counting the serious damage caused to the national economy, since Cauca, Nariño and Putumayo are supplied through this highway and trade with Ecuador moves.

But the Panamericana is not the only major highway blocked at this time in Colombia. At the time of writing this editorial, the roads leading to Riohacha, in La Guajira, and also to Barrancabermeja, in Santander, were blocked, and the blockade of the road to Buenaventura had just been announced.

With a government that has a discourse that is affectionate towards de facto roads and that campaigned validating what happened during the harmful national strike of 2021, there is a worrying panorama in which this type of action seems to multiply.

Hopefully the national government averts this phenomenon, restores mobility and listens to the communities without being extorted and without committing to what there is no way to finance.

