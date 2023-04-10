Who would believe it! In this country where the various forms of violence end especially with the lives of the youngest, where the consumption of rare mixtures of opioids does not give greater hope to those who fall into this world, where the number of suicides increases and diseases more and more make their own from earlier ages, many will remain for seed.

And it is that this phenomenon that until a few years ago was believed to only be seen in Europe, where fewer and fewer couples procreated, was meant by an aging population or countries with climatic conditions such as Canada, which are unattractive to young people. and they became entire towns inhabited by the elderly and a few Latino nurses, it is a reality that is now knocking on the doors of Colombia.

The diagnosis

On several occasions the press has reported that of all the cities in Colombia, the coffee region is the one with the highest rate of elderly population, due to the migration of children to the cities, grandparents have no choice but to follow them, because Working on a coffee farm is too demanding for their age and added to the good quality of life they had on their plots, they are people who achieve longevity.

In 1985, 7 out of every 100 Colombians were over 60 years of age, in 2014 there were 10 and currently there are 14. Research by Fedesarrollo, the Saldarriaga Concha Foundation, ICESI University and DANE resulted in the development of the Colombia Mission It gets old, that although it has data from this country, it also managed to diagnose that Colombia will experience this phenomenon in parallel with the rest of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The new generations of Colombians want to travel, study and when they settle down they opt for a pet. Many of those who are now in their third age believed that ensuring their children’s education was life insurance, but reality has shown that in few cases there is reciprocity.

Who will then support the pension liability?

As the number who in one way or another reach the age at which they will not be able to be productive at work and who are emerging as the majority population is higher, the country faces a future crisis for their maintenance. The Mission notes that only one in four people receive a pension and coverage is much lower in the case of women.

Today, older people are much more active and productive. 43.8% of adults between the ages of 60 and 69 still work and 18% of micro-businesses in the country are owned by older people. This shows that the ‘silver economy’ must be seen as a strategic sector for the development of Colombia, insists the investigation.

In the same way, it was reported that contributory pensions should be strengthened, programs such as Colombia Mayor and Periodic Economic Benefits (BEPS) should be strengthened. As well as encourage the participation of older people in the labor market and in the creation of enterprises.

The health of this population

Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases (CNCDs) and mental illnesses such as dementia and depression are on the rise. The health system must prepare for what is called the care crisis given by the increase in demand and the decrease in the supply of care.

With the increase in CNCDs in the elderly, the burden that has historically fallen on families and especially on women increases. There is an imminent danger in this situation and it is the overload of time and work by caregivers (usually women) or poverty traps.

Given

Two out of three illiterate people are over 60 years of age and 60.5% of older people do not know how to use the Internet.

Cipher

Approximately $43 billion pesos was the health expenditure that the country reported between the years 2014 and 2020, destined for the care of people over 75 years of age.