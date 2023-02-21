The Social Progress Index is an analysis developed by the Informal Economy firm. In this, the dimensions that allow the development of nations are measured. This pulse allows, among other actions, to determine what is most necessary for certain territories, to work on it and improve the quality of life. Colombia, at the Latin American level, did not come out very well ranked, it is ranked 70 worldwide and occupies the tenth box (of the 18) in the regional comparison.

Informal Economy explains that its ranking allows scoring with a coefficient the advances that countries have in said progress, allowing an estimate of practically 100% of the world population to be obtained:

“The 2022 Social Progress Index ranks 169 countries in social progress. We combined 60 social and environmental outcome indicators to calculate an overall score for these countries, based on tiered score levels that include measures in health, safety, education, technology, rights, and more. We also consider data from an additional 27 countries, calculating component and dimension scores when sufficient data is available. In total, the Social Progress Index measures at least some aspects of social progress in more than 99.97% of the world‘s population.

The index evaluates 12 points to determine the score:

Nutrition and basic medical care

water and sanitation

living place

Personal security

Access to basic knowledge

Access to information and communications

Health & Wellness

environmental quality

personal rights

personal freedom and choice

Inclusion

Access to advanced education

Globally, on a scale from 1 to 100, the planet has a social progress of 65.24%, highlighting nutrition and basic medical care, housing, water and sanitation.

“While there is a clear correlation between the level of economic development and social progress, the relationship varies significantly. A country’s income group often does not correspond to its level of social progress, especially in low- and middle-income countries. We group the countries from the highest to the lowest social progress into six levels, from Level 1 to Level 6″, they explain from Informal Economy.

Get to know the countries with the greatest social progress. Colombia would not have the most significant advances

The scale divides the countries into 6 levels, Colombia is at level 3, where almost half of the nations of Latin America are found. In position 70, with a score of 69.83 points, at the regional level it is behind other territories such as: Chile (position 36), Costa Rica (37), Uruguay (38), Argentina (41), Panama (56), Ecuador (60), Brazil (62), Mexico (66) and Peru (67).

In this indicator they explain that economic factors do not determine a better or worse score, each nation has a unique development that is governed by other types of components:

“The Social Progress Index is based exclusively on indicators of social and environmental results, it offers a revealing image of the levels of development in different countries that is independent of traditional economic measures. Countries achieve very different overall levels of social progress and very different patterns of social progress by dimensions and components. The index reveals that high-income countries tend to achieve greater social progress than low-income countries. However, this relationship is neither simple nor linear.

In this sense, Colombia would be at the same level as nations such as Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and China. The most recent study of the Colombian Network of Cities Cómo Vamos details that the nation stands out in terms of access to information and communities, security and health (in cities). Manizales is the capital with the most development, something that is reflected in the coffee region in general.

