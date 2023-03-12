A study carried out by World of Statistics determined that Colombia is the country where people get up early. The ranking places the country in first place and according to the information, the average time that Colombians get up is 6:30 am

Second place went to Indonesia (6:55 am); It is the only country, apart from Colombia, in which they wake up, on average, before seven in the morning. Japan and Mexico took third and fourth place respectively and share the same time (7:09 am).

The comments on Twitter were immediate, for example, the Danish ambassador to Colombia, Erik Høeg, wrote: “Colombia is the earliest country in the world according to this report. Arriving as a diplomat it was a surprise to receive invitations to events that started at 7:00 am Unheard of where I came from. Luckily there is good coffee to start early”.

On the other hand, there are people who comment that the 6:30 am time is late because there are people who are up earlier.

“Many of us already have to be awake for work at 4:30 am, plus there are many more who wake up even earlier”, “Single moms start at 3:30 or 4:00 am”, are the comments that read on Twitter.