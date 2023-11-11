Colombia is the guest of honor at the XIX International Book Fair of Venezuela

La Vorágine by José Eustasio Rivera stands out in the exhibition along with 1,500 titles by Colombian authors.

Under the motto “Reading reunites us,” Venezuela inaugurated the XIX International Book Fair (FilVen 2023), with Colombia as the guest of honor country for the first time in the history of this cultural event. The work “La Vorágine” by the writer Jose Eustacio Rivera will be the epicenter of the exhibition at the Colombian stand, which houses around 1,500 titles by authors from the country.

Juan David Correa, Minister of Cultures, Arts and Knowledge of Colombia, highlighted at the inauguration that “for Colombia it is a privilege to be here and claim the value of our friendship and our shared language.” This event symbolizes a milestone in the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Colombia and Venezuela, according to the minister.

The fair, inaugurated by the president of the Bolivarian Republic of VenezuelaNicolás Maduro, featured the participation of pianist Teresita Gómez and the palenquero group Kombilesa Mí.

The Colombian stand exhibits nearly 1,500 titles and presents an exhibition on the centenary of the work “La Vorágine”, which will be commemorated in 2024. Indigenous authors and prominent Colombian writers, such as Juan Cárdenas, Giuseppe Caputo, Juan Manuel Roca, Jotamario Arbeláez, Carolina Sanín, Vanessa Londoño and Juliana Muñoz Toro, participate in FilVen, which will take place from November 9 to 19 in Caracas. The fair includes events such as a business conference and a meeting of publishers and booksellers.

The Colombian cultural programming at the fair also highlights the presence of the Yopal children’s choir, Numerao de Palabra; the children’s rock group, Tu Rockcito; and Carlos Rico, “The own cimarronero” from Arauca. In addition, the “Gabriel García Márquez – Journalism and Narrative” Forum will be held.

During the event, which brings together 65 international guests, tribute will be paid to the authors Heba Abu Nada, who died last October during the attacks on Gaza by Israel, and Adania Shibli, to whom the Frankfurt International Book Fair canceled the presentation of an award for his book “A minor detail”.

