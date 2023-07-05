Colombia leads the recovery of tourism in America

According to the latest Regional Report for the Americas of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Colombia is positioned as the third country in the Americas with a notable recovery in the arrival of international tourists during the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, it has exceeded the rate registered in the same period in 2019 by 18%, a year before the pandemic.

The Vice Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bravo, highlighted that Colombia not only occupies the third place in the Americas, but that it is the second country in Latin America in terms of tourism recovery, being surpassed only by El Salvador.

The report highlights that current figures show that the recovery of tourism in Colombia is advancing positively, evidenced in indicators such as the arrival of non-resident visitors and the behavior of GDP in the accommodation and food services sector.

The President of ProColombia, Carmen Caballero, stated that this news is very positive for the country, since it supports with concrete data the efforts made to promote Colombia as an attractive destination worldwide and position itself as a true tourist power.

It may interest you: Colombia, with some of the cheapest cities in the world

The report also highlights that Africa and the Americas reached approximately 85% of the tourism levels recorded in 2019 during the first three months of 2023, while arrivals in Asia and the Pacific recovered to 54% of pre-levels. pandemic.

As for the specific figures, Migration Colombia reported that the country closed the year 2022 with 4.6 million international travelers, exceeding the figures reached in 2019 by 1.7%. In addition, during the first five months of 2023, 2,249,411 non-resident visitors were registered. residents in Colombia, which represents a growth of 36.7% compared to the same period of the previous year and an increase of 20% compared to 2019.

In addition, 18 new international air routes have been announced so far in 2023, increasing Colombia’s connectivity with seven countries in the Americas and Europe, such as Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, the United States, Mexico, Aruba, and Switzerland. Of these, 11 routes are already in operation.

These positive figures reinforce Colombia’s position as a first-rate tourist destination, supported by its natural beauty, its rich culture, its historical heritage, and its diverse offer of activities and experiences for visitors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

