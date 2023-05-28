Colombia: Left-wing government’s health care reform clears first hurdle in parliament

Bogota. After a tug-of-war between the traditional parties and the left-wing government of President Gustavo Petro, the health care reform was approved in the seventh committee of the House of Representatives. The government submitted its draft to Congress in mid-February (america21 reported).

The reform is one of the most important campaign promises made by the Pacto Histórico. The aim is to abolish the system of private healthcare companies regulated by Law 100 of 1993. Since then, the EPS have autonomously managed the money that flows into the healthcare system from the state coffers and from the contributions of the insured.

The pillars of the reform are the elimination of the intermediaries in the financing of health care, thereby recovering the public funds used to deliver these services. Another innovation is that the focus is on primary care and disease prevention. In addition, the employment situation of employees in this area is to be improved.

At the heart of the new health care system are the primary health care centers, which will be responsible for serving the population. Each center will serve 25,000 people in a given area. With this, the government wants to reduce the disparities between the urban sector and the most remote rural areas, which are currently hardest hit.

Article 83 states: “All persons, their families and households shall be assigned to an Integral Primary Health Care Center according to their place of residence”.

The most radical change, evoking the greatest resistance from the conservative and neoliberal sectors, concerns the management of public funds. The private healthcare companies “Entidades Promotoras de Salud” (EPS), which have been heavily criticized for speculating and doing business with resources in the healthcare sector, will no longer assume this intermediary role. The “Administration of the Funds of the General System of Health Social Security” (Adres) will make the payments directly to clinics, hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies as stipulated in Articles 60 and 49.

The EPS will have two years to convert into health managers, will have fewer functions and will be managed by Adres. This does not mean the disappearance of private or mixed establishments that can continue to provide their services, but according to the plans of the said authority.

The reform further aims to combat the casualization of healthcare workers, who will benefit from better salaries, medical autonomy, better education, continuous training and better conditions for promotion. Priority will be given to those working in rural areas. Article 46 stipulates that the doctors will be state employees.

This reform – one of the government’s most important projects – has become a reflection of the struggle between those who insist on neoliberalism and those who want to take back the public sector and ensure that the state represents the rights of the people. It is no coincidence that business bodies such as the Colombian Association of Integral Medicine Companies (Asemi), the National Association of Entrepreneurs (Andi), former health ministers from previous governments and the traditional political parties are united in opposing the reform.

So far, the government has garnered the necessary votes, including those of some congressmen who have not listened to their political leaders, such as César Gaviria, Dilian Francisca Toro and Efraín Cepeda, who have instructed their factions to reject the reform.

Three debates are still pending: one in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and two in the Senate of the Republic.