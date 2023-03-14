Colombia will play this Tuesday in group C of the 2023 World Baseball Classic against Canada and Mexico will close the day against Great Britain. America will rest.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Photo: As Colombia

Great Britain defeated Colombia’s ninth team on Monday by seven runs to five, achieved their first win in a World Baseball Classic and took a breath after the two defeats they had in Group C.

In the game played at Chase Field in Phoenix (USA), Colombia paid dearly for its mistakes, although it began winning with a run in the second inning after a single run by Óscar Mercado and then, in the fourth inning , it was Dayan Frías who drove another two with an unstoppable.

But in the same fourth inning it was the British who scored three runs to tie with a sacrifice fly from BJ Murray Jr., who sent Harry Ford home, and then added two more runs thanks to Chavez Young who hit an unstoppable and caused the error of the Colombian Harold Ramírez.

In the fifth ‘inning’ it was Jaden Rudd who with a doublet gave Great Britain two more runs and in the seventh, a home run by Harry Ford and a ‘wild pitch’ by Rubén Galindo allowed them to score two more to the register for a triumph that allows them to take a breath after the two initial defeats against the United States and Canada.

Colombia tried in the ninth inning with a home run by Dilson Herrera and with another RBI by Reynaldo Rodríguez but it was not enough and now they have a win and a loss in two outings.

Pitcher Graham Spraker achieved victory for the British by throwing 2.2 innings, striking out eight and allowing only one hit, while the defeated was Colombian Yapson Gómez.

Colombia will play this Tuesday in group C of the 2023 World Baseball Classic against Canada and Mexico will close the day against Great Britain. America will rest.