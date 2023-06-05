Colombia: lucrative business with migrants broken up

Facebook

(Bogota, May 29, 2023, the day).- Colombian authorities were able to dismantle a criminal ring that regularly smuggled migrants from Colombia to the United States. The gang operated behind a facade as a travel agency. “The Attorney General’s investigations, in collaboration with the Colombian Migration Agency and the US Embassy, ​​have made it possible to identify the modus operandi of the trafficking ring. This is the so-called ‘gold route’,” announced Hugo Tovar, Attorney General and specialist in human rights abuses.

All inclusive: Whatsapp-Instructions and cruel treatment

The gang had several travel agencies in Bogotá, Bucaramanga and Villavicencio. Here they mediated all-inclusive-Travel to Cancún and Mexico City for $1,800 to $4,000. From there, the travelers were illegally smuggled into the United States. As a preparatory measure, the migrants were placed in closed WhatsApp-Groups invited, in which the travel conditions were discussed. The group gave those wanting to leave the country instructions that they should learn by heart in order not to be discovered by national or international migration authorities. After their preparation, the migrants flew to Mexico, where Abraham’s accomplices received them and placed them in previously reserved hotels. A few days later, the Colombians started their journey to Mexicali, Tijuana or other border towns in Mexico. They then crossed the US border on beaten tracks, through deserts and restricted areas. Testimonies and other collected evidence also indicate that Colombian nationals were subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment before being allowed to enter the United States.

Gang leader ‘Abraham’ lives in Mexico

In the three travel agencies in Colombia, the authorities were able to arrest two men and two women who were part of the smuggling ring. The Attorney General’s office said they were able to identify the four individuals as the main perpetrators of the deal in Colombia based on the available evidence. They represent the head of the gang, who lives in Mexico under the alias “Abraham”. The four arrested were taken to a prison in Bogotá. Charges have been filed for conspiracy and aggravated human trafficking of migrants. The defendants denied the allegations.

Translation: Patricia Haensel



