Colombia needs 301 billion pesos (some 65,300 million dollars or 60,200 million euros) to repair the more than 9 million victims of the armed conflict, according to the director of the Victim Care Unit, Patricia Tobón, said on Monday.

“We have to break our heads wondering (…) how we are going to achieve (…) more than 301 billion to counteract inequality, and this is going to require a whole intellectual effort, participation, reflection on how we do it because we need it,” Tobón said in an interview this morning on the government station Colombia Hoy Radio.

The director of the Victims Unit is aware that in the four years of the government of Gustavo Petro it will not be possible to achieve it, but she indicated that her objective is “to provide decision, clear the roads, lay foundations.”

“It would take more than 60 years to counteract the deep inequality, to comprehensive reparation to the victims”alleged Tobón during an act for the week of commemoration of the victims, in which he affirmed that “without a doubt in these four years we will help to contribute to this backwardness but the raw and hard truth is that as long as there is no laying down of arms, it will not to lower the number of victimization in the territories affected by the conflict”.

Currently, according to the registry of this organism there are 9,446,572 people registered as victimsof which almost 7.5 million receive care.

Thus, the director assured: We are a fragmented society and we are a wounded society and from those wounds we relate as Colombians. The victims of the armed conflict have had to recover themselves from these wounds, they have had to organize themselves, they have had to show solidarity among themselves”.

And in his position, he has the mission of “listening to that country that has had to live through that war, the one that has suffered it because from that experience, from that voice we can build a less polarized country, a country that recognizes what the war it has generated for us (…) what we have lost as a society”.

“If the victims do not advance in their reparation, if they do not advance in their dignity, the country cannot advance either,” he argued.