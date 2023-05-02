Colombia opens a chapter to the European Film Festival

The 29th edition of the European Film Festival in Colombia arrives, from May 4 to 14, with Finland as the guest of honor. There will be 38 feature films and 11 short films, from 23 countries.

The opening of the Festival will be a keynote talk with Hanna Bergholm, director of “Cría siniestra” (“Hatching”), on Thursday, May 4 at 4:00 pm at the Javeriana University of Bogotá. Selected as one of the 10 best horror films of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes, this film will also open Eurocine 2023. This talk is free to enter, with prior registration at https://www.festivaleurocine.com/eventos.

At the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga, on May 4 and 5, the Santander public will be able to attend two events with free admission, in which the award-winning Finnish screenwriter Ilona Ahti, from “Girl picture”, will be invited for a question session about his film and a masterful talk.

On May 12, at the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University, the discussion “A window to Ukraine: no war is an island” will take place, in which a Ukrainian filmmaker, a Colombian filmmaker, the ambassador of the European Union in Colombia and an expert in peace in Colombia will talk about the war in Ukraine and the importance of seeking peace in the territories hit by violence.

There are already eight confirmed cities in which the Eurocine 2023 Festival will be present: Bogotá, Medellín, Manizales, Bucaramanga, Pereira, Barranquilla, Santa Marta and San José del Guaviare.

“In recent years we have achieved a great reception from the Colombian public to the Eurocine Festival, with more than 15 thousand spectators per year. In this edition we want to reach more populations, which is why we have programming for a more varied audience and also for those who do not have easy access to this experience in movie theaters. There will be more than 300 projections of fiction and documentary films of genres such as drama, comedy, horror, animation, fantasy, romance and adventure. So, even families and people who have never been close to the cinema of the old continent, can dare to enjoy this trip through Europe through their cinema”, says Theresa Hoppe, director of Eurocine.

The horror drama “Hatching”, the first feature film by Finnish director Hanna Bergholm, had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It has been nominated at several festivals and has won six awards, including the Nordisk Film Award, Best Production Design and Best Makeup Design at the Jussi Awards. In addition, it has been sold to more than 70 countries. and was selected as one of the 10 Best Horror Movies of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes. Prior to this film, Bergholm had directed internationally award-winning short films and television series.

conversations

“A window to Ukraine: no war is an island” will be the discussion on how this is an issue that, although it is on the other side of the ocean, also concerns the Colombian population as part of humanity. The objective is to promote dialogue between two cultures struck by violence and reflect on the importance of seeking, maintaining and nurturing peace for the well-being of human beings, so that as a species we can learn from our past mistakes and not repeat them.

The conversation will take place in Bogotá on Friday, May 12 at 9:00 am in the Aula Máxima of the mentioned university.

According to the schedule, in Bucaramanga there will be a keynote talk with the renowned Finnish screenwriter and writer Ilona Ahti, special guest of the Festival in Bucaramanga, a city that Eurocine has as a sister. There will be two free-entry meetings: Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 pm in the Fundadores Square of the UNAB Garden Campus, where there will be a screening of the film “Girl picture” and at the end the public will be able to participate in a session of questions; and on Friday, May 5 at 10 am, in the Minor Auditorium of the UNAB Garden Campus, Ilona will give a keynote talk in a script, in Spanish, based on this film.

eight cities

In Bogota will be present at the Cinemateca de Bogotá, Cinemateca El Tunal, Cinemanía and Cineclub El Muro / Tavola Santa. In community spaces, 15 family-themed films will be screened in six libraries in the capital, in partnership with the District Network of Public Libraries (BibloRed): Carlos E. Restrepo Library, the Citizen Participation Library and in the El Tunal, El Tintal, Julio Mario Santo Domingo and Virgilio Barco. And there will also be special screenings in the District Jail, with the support of the District Secretary for Security, Coexistence and Justice.

In Medellín it will be present at the Centro Colombo-Americano, Procinal CC Las Américas and Procinal CC Mayorca. In Manizales, at Cinema Fundadores. Bucaramanga, at the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga. Pereira, in the facilities of the Mayor’s Office. Santa Marta, in the French Alliance. And a short film exhibition in Barranquilla, at the Alianza Francesa, and in San José del Guaviare, the city that will receive Eurocine for the first time.

must-see movies

Finland will have six films, among which are:

“Hatching” (“ Sinister offspring”), by Hanna Bergholm. Considered the first Finnish horror film to hit theaters in the country, its premiere will be on Thursday, May 4 as part of the opening of Eurocine 2023, in alliance with Cineplex. It has been sold in more than 70 countries and was selected as one of the 10 best horror movies of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes.

“First Snow” (“Any day”). Official Section Eurocine 2023. One drama he got special mention at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2022 and at the Berlin International Film Festival 2021 for Best Generation Kplus Film.

To highlight