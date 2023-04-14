From April 18 to 23, Panama City will host the Pan American Road Championship, an event that will award two direct places for the next Paris 2024 Olympic Games and 38 places for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The event, which will be organized by the Panamanian Cycling Federation, with the support of the Pan American Confederation and under the guidelines of the International Cycling Union, will bring together more than 800 cyclists from 44 countries, who will compete in individual time trial modalities. and route, in the Elite, Sub-23 and Junior categories, for men, and Elite and Junior, for women.

The Colombian Road Team will compete with a list of 25 cyclists, summoned by national coach Carlos Mario Jaramillo, who will be traveling to Panamanian territory this Sunday.

In the elite men’s category, the national team will be made up of the national time trial champion Miguel Ángel López (Team Medellín); the current IRC Pan-American champion, Rodrigo Contreras (Colombia Pact for Sport), and the IRC champion in the Bolivarian and South American Games last season, Walter Vargas (Team Medellín), who will seek to secure a place in the Olympic Games in the men’s division, along with Nelson Andrés Soto (Colombia Pact for Sport), Juan Diego Hoyos (Corratec América Racing Team) and Álvaro Hodeg (UAE Team Emirates).

In the elite women’s branch, the team will be led by the double national road champion and 2022 Women’s Vuelta a Colombia champion, Diana Carolina Peñuela (DNA Procycling), who will compete in Panama together with the current CRI Pan American runner-up Lina Marcela Hernández (Colombia Pact for Sport), and the recent national champion of the route in the Under-23 category, Stefanía Sánchez (Eneicat-CM Team América). Laura Daniela Rojas (Team Boyacá Avanza), Lina Mabel Rojas (Team Sistecrédito) and Andrea Alzate (Eneicat-CM Team América) will also be competing.

In the Under-23 category, the Colombian National Team will compete with Germán Darío Gómez and William Colorado, from GW Shimano Sidermec; Edwin Alejandro Patiño from the Road Engineering Team; Juan Pablo Sossa from the Ciudad Duitama Cycling School, and Juan José López Quintero from Avinal Carmen del Viboral.

For their part, in the junior categories, Esteban Mejía Morales, Robinson Quijano, Juan David Urián and Johan Steven Rubio will be competing, in men, and by Angie Mariana Londoño, Juliana Londoño David, Lesly Yulieth Aguirre and Manuela Cantor Lotero, in the female branch.

On Tuesday, April 18, the competitions will open with time trials in the junior categories of both branches, which will be held over 12.8 kilometers in women and 25.6 km in men, and in women’s Elite (25.6 km), in activity that will begin at 9:00 a.m. local time.

On Wednesday 19 the turn will be for the CRI in Sub-23 and Elite men, categories that must travel 38.4 kilometers.

The Copaci Congress will be held on Thursday 20, with the presence of the president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), David Lappartient, the president of the Colombian Cycling Federation, Mauricio Vargas Carreño, and the presidents of the continent’s federations , an event that will take place at the Hotel El Panama.

On Friday the 21st, sports activity will resume with the road tests in the junior categories, which will take place in the circuit located in the east of the Panamanian capital and which has a distance of 12.8 kilometers (per lap) and a positive slope of 213 meters. The ladies must complete 64 kilometers (5 laps), while the men will dispute 115.2 km. (9 laps).

On Saturday, April 22, the women’s Elite road tests will be run, which will have a distance of 102.4 kilometers (8 laps), and in U-23 men, which will cover 153.6 kilometers (12 laps).

The Pan American Road Championship will end on Sunday, April 23, with the road test in the Elite men’s category, which will take place over 204.8 kilometers, for a total of 16 laps.