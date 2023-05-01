Colombia: Petro breaks alliance with establishment parties and swaps ministers

Bogota. Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has formed a coalition with the traditional parties in Congress terminated. Their leaders had banned their factions from voting for his health care reforms, even though they had declared themselves “ruling parties.”

“This situation is leading us to rethink the government,” said the President. He changed seven ministers. Three of them belonged to the traditional parties or were close to them.

After Petro’s election victory, the three major parties Partido Liberal (PL), Partido Conservador (PC) and Partido de la U agreed to support the new government in Congress. Petro then appointed several of its members to authorities and the government.

The left-wing government alliance Pacto Histórico was then able to form majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives with the help of the PL, PC and U parliamentary groups in order to pass a progressive tax reform just three months after Petros took office.

This year, however, the PL, PC and U are increasingly opposed to health, work and pension reforms. After the government nevertheless managed to pass the health care reform in the first debate in the 7th committee of the House of Representatives to get through, demanded the three party leaders are urging their MPs to vote against it in the forthcoming debates.

The PL chairman and ex-president César Gaviria, who in 1990 pushed neoliberalism with a vengeance enforced threatened party members with sanctions if they did not vote against the health care reform. It provides for a return of the health system to the public sector.

18 of the 33 MPs from the PL expressed their dismay and outrage at Gaviria’s threat and designated the announced measures against the supporters of the project as inappropriate and undemocratic.

“The agreed political majority coalition ends today following the decision of some party leaders. One of them is threatening the majority of his own faction,” criticized Petro, labeling them “sectarian”.

In a speech on the occasion of the handing over of land titles to smallholders threw the President also asked Congress to prevent the land distribution.

He referred to an article in the National Development Plan (PND) that was lost in the debates. It allows for “gentle and peaceful negotiation” with large landowners to buy their land instead of expropriating it. Expropriations “for the public good” are permitted under the constitution. If this article is not passed, the redistribution of three million hectares of land to the landless, as provided for in the peace agreement with the FARC guerrillas, would not be possible, Petro warned.

The head of state indicated that officials in his government are not advancing agricultural reform fast enough. In order to lower prices, it must be ensured that, for example, more food is produced instead of imported. “Those who are unable to do so have no place in our government,” said Petro.

He also announced that the government would have to declare a state of emergency. That means creating government teams that work day and night to achieve social goals, “and not just to collect salaries or commissions,” Petro added. “We can not wait anymore”.

The President also called on the social movement of smallholders to organize, mobilize and demand their rights.

Outgoing ministers include the head of agriculture, Cecilia López, who is close to the Liberal Party but had supported Petro before the presidential election. The new minister, Jhenyfer Mojica, led the establishment of the new Ministry of Agriculture after taking office.

In place of Finance Minister José Antonio Ocampo kicks Ricardo Bonilla, who worked with Petro during his tenure as mayor of Bogotá. Also Transport Minister Guillermo Reyes from the Partido Conservador, because of his handling of the aviation crisis in the criticism was advised to leave the government. His successor, William Camargo, has been head of the National Infrastructure Agency since August 2022 and is also based in Bogotá with Petro worked together.

The Minister for Information and Communication Technologies, Sandra Urrutia of the Partido de la U, will be replaced by Mauricio Lizcano, the previous head of the administration department of the presidency. The Minister of Science was also changed.

Luis Fernando Velasco replaces Alfonso Prada as interior minister. Velasco belongs to the “rebellious” wing of the Partido Liberal, which opposes Gaviria’s decisions. He has accompanied Petro since his election campaign.

Surprising was the replacement of Health Minister Carolina Corcho by the former mayor of Ibagué and ex-governor of Tolima, doctor Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo. Corcho had been heavily attacked by the private healthcare companies, the media and the traditional parties over healthcare reform.