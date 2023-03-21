Within the framework of the Annual Assembly of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and IDB Invest, which met in Panama and in which the energy transition was discussed, the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, assured that “green hydrogen is an impressive opportunity for Colombia. In these days, Germany told us that it bought us all the green hydrogen that we produced. It is an interesting topic as an opportunity, even for our oil company”.

And the parliamentary State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Niels Annen, said, in this regard, that his country will support the expansion of the IDB’s Amazon Initiative.

“We welcome the increased level of ambition from President Ilan Goldfajn. We believe in the important strategic role that the IDBas a regional bank, can play to provide technical and financial support and facilitate coordination,” he said.

On the other hand, the Boards of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank and IDB Invest approved resolutions that will shape the future of the IDB, IDB Invest, and IDB Lab, which together make up the IDB Group. The Governors also expressed their support for the vision and priorities of the new IDB President.

The Governors commissioned the preparation of a capital increase proposal for IDB Invest in order to implement a new business model that increases its impact on development through the private sector.

The Governors approved the start of negotiations that would culminate in a new financing model for IDB Lab.

The Board of Governors reiterated the importance of developing a new Institutional Strategy proposal for the IDB Group. The IDB Group’s Institutional Strategy constitutes its basic strategic orientation. The New Strategy, expected to be approved at the next Annual Meeting in 2024, is expected to strengthen coordination within the IDB Group and determine future work in key areas previously mandated by the Governors.

Priorities

The president of the IDB, Ilan Goldfajn, presented his priorities to the Governors: social issues such as food security, poverty and inequality, health and education; climate change mitigation and adaptation, including how to deal with increasingly frequent natural disasters; and sustainable digital and physical infrastructure, with an emphasis on regional integration. He also highlighted the importance of preserving biodiversity through an Amazon Regional Program. The Governors recognized the coincidence of President Goldfajn’s priorities with the needs of the region.

According to President Goldfajn, cross-cutting areas in all IDB Group activities, such as gender, diversity and inclusion, as well as climate, should be proposed to be elevated in the organization.

new strategy

In his presentation to the Governors, President Goldfajn promised to work with the executive boards of the IDB and IDB Invest in the preparation of the New Institutional Strategy.

The Governors instructed that the key reforms previously entrusted to the IDB will be addressed through the process of preparing the New Institutional Strategy to consider them together and take into account their complementarities.

IDB Invest business model

The Governors expressed their support for IDB Invest by commissioning the preparation of a capitalization proposal to put into practice the new vision and the new business model that would allow the IDB Group institution oriented to the private sector to expand its level of investment and impact throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. In addition to the capitalization proposal, IDB Invest is expected to prepare an implementation plan that will be presented to the executive board during 2023.

With a capital increase, IDB Invest would expand its advisory services to ensure greater effectiveness of its interventions and expand opportunities for the region’s smaller economies. Likewise, IDB Invest would strengthen and deepen synergies with the entire IDB Group to offer the region a more holistic response to development challenges.

The new business model would provide IDB Invest with the necessary tools to increase its investment capacity in capital and instruments in local currency, as well as to increase the volume of loans. The objective is to increase the ambition of the institution in relation to commitments related to climate, gender, diversity and inclusion, among others.

“The world has changed dramatically in recent years, and the operating principles of the past are not enough to meet today’s urgent challenges,” said James P. Scriven, General Manager of IDB Invest. “Our new vision is very clear. We want to scale the impact our projects have on people’s lives through greater focus, greater ambition, and greater collaboration with partners through greater mobilization.”

future financing

Regarding IDB Lab, the innovation laboratory of the IDB Group, the Governors authorized the start of negotiations for its recapitalization with new financing resources, with the aim of making a decision in April 2024.

Irene Arias, General Manager of IDB LAB, said that “the objective is to help strengthen the unique focus and customer orientation, as well as build a new financing model, in which IDB Lab evolves from exclusive dependence on donors to a more sophisticated fund diversification model. We will bring a sharper focus on innovative solutions for inclusion, aimed at greater development effectiveness and optimization of our financial instruments.”

IDB Lab’s differentiated capacity to assume risks and support business innovation, together with its complementarity with the rest of the IDB Group, make it unique in the multilateral financial system.

developmental effectiveness

President Goldfajn highlighted the need to view development effectiveness as a holistic process that includes targeting impact, measuring what is important, good governance, learning and adjusting to gain knowledge, and meritocracy based on the effectiveness. This will require the IDB Group to commit to a cultural transformation that places impact at the center of the Group. Achieving impact is a shared responsibility. The IDB Group will need to focus more on capacity development to help countries ensure the sustainability of the impact achieved.

“What matters here is not the number of loans we approve, nor the size of our loans,” he added. “The main thing is the tangible and measurable impact on development, with concrete results that reach citizens.”

development issues

President Goldfajn stated that it is important to address structural and cultural issues that underpin the ability to deliver. “We must transform our way of looking at efficacy,” he said.

Other key topics that were part of the Annual Meeting were the Macroeconomic Report and the Amazon Regional Program.

More than 2,000 participants attended, in what was the first face-to-face Annual Meeting in four years. With the objective of debating and generating key knowledge for development, six technical seminars were held. Experts and professionals discussed topics such as the reduction of poverty and inequality; biodiversity and sustainable growth; sustainable and inclusive infrastructures and regional integration; food security and sustainable energy; public and private efforts to advance the gender and diversity agenda; and climate change.

The Boards of Governors is the highest decision-making body of the IDB and IDB Invest, and is made up of finance ministers and other senior officials from the 48 member countries of the institutions.