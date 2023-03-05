Home News Colombia registers year-on-year inflation of 13.28% in February
News

Colombia registers year-on-year inflation of 13.28% in February

Colombia registers year-on-year inflation of 13.28% in February

Colombia registered year-on-year inflation of 13.28% last February, an increase of 0.03 percentage points compared to January and which represents another month in which the country registers the highest figure since 1999, the Department reported this Saturday. National Statistical Administration (Dane).

“The annual behavior of the total CPI (Consumer Price Index) was mainly explained by the annual variation of the Food and non-alcoholic beverages and Lodging, water, electricity, gas and other fuels divisions,” Dane detailed in a statement.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages had inflation of 24,14 %driven by the price increase of the subclasses “arracacha, yams and other tubers (103.9%), onion (75.78%) and plantains (48.84%)”.

Meanwhile, “the restaurants and hotels division registered an annual variation of 18.77%”, which is mainly explained by the increases in the cost of “meals prepared outside the home for immediate consumption in table service and self-service establishments (20 9%), hot drinks (20.44%) and meals in table service and self-service establishments (18.89%)”.

OTHER FIGURES

If you compare the year-on-year inflation figure of 13.28%, this is 5.27 percentage points higher if compared to the same data from February last year.

Likewise, the Dane pointed out that the monthly variation of the CPI in the second month of 2023 was 3.47%, a growth of 14 points compared to the same period last year.

“Between January and February 2023, the variation of the total CPI was 3.47%. This variation was 0.14 higher than that reported in the same period of the previous year, when it was 3.33%”, added the National Administrative Department of Statistics.

Colombia showed an upward trend in inflation throughout last year, which is maintained in the first two years of the year, forcing the Banco de la República (monetary authority) to gradually raise interest rates until they reach at 12% per year to curb consumption.

EFE Agency Information*

